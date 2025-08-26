Budbudyanche Taley: Goa is one of the most popular vacation spot in India and across the world. The place is widely loved for its beaches and nightlife. However, have you heard about one of its fascinating place famous for it natural phenomenon, which is surprisingly unknown to most travellers. We are referring to the enigmatic Bubbling Lake of Netravali in Goa, which is around 400-years old. we are as intrigue about the lake as you are. Let’s get to know its location, significance, science behind the bubbling lake and lot more.

Where Is Bubbling Lake Of Goa is Located? The fascinating Bubbling Lake of Netravali is situated in Sanguem, South Goa. It is a freshwater lake that is famous to produce bubbles that float up to the surface whenever a person claps close by, which has made this place viral on the internet.

The Science Behind the Bubbles? As per scientists and experts the fascinating phenomenon of bubbling happens due to methane gas trapped under the lake bed. When a person claps or generates a noise, the vibrations agitate the waterbed, which releases methane bubbles that rise to the surface. This creates the illusion of the lake responding to human intervention, which all gives this place a magical aura, according to the data by Goa Tourism.

While science can explain the bubbling as the result of natural gases, locals of the place have their own tales for this magical occuring. Some people regard these bubbles as a blessing of the lake gods, and others believe it is the lake Breathing due to human presence. This mix of myth and science contributes to the mysterious existence of the lake, which attract many tourists here.

Why You Should Visit Lake of Netravali In Goa? Netravali Lake is not just about bubbling water. The village surrounding a lake is a famous hub of biodiversity, dense forests, and picturesque trekking routes. The lake itself is sacred because it is connected to an nearby Gopinath temple, dedicated to lord Krishna, where numerous rituals are conducted. As per the sources on the internet, the lake is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.