A group of rabbits is most popularly known as a 'herd,' but they are also called 'colony’ and 'warren.' These are not just random names, but are significantly linked to rabbits' social life and habitat. Wild rabbits usually used to live in groups in order to protect themselves from predators and with the purpose of sharing warmth and food resources among each other. The name 'warren' itself identifies the system of underground burrows and tunnels where rabbits live together.

Rabbits are social animals, and living in a group is all about their protection and survival in the wild. To your surprise, a group of rabbits are also known to have good communication skills through their body language. When a rabbit senses danger, it thumps its hind legs to alert the members of the herd, which highlights the group dynamics of rabbits, which are critically based on survival instincts.

Rabbits (Image Credit: Canva) A Fun Fact About Rabbit: One interesting and fun fact about rabbits is that they have a remarkable reproductive capacity, which also explains the popular phrase 'breeding like rabbits.' A female rabbit, which is called a doe, can give birth to numerous babies in a year. Despite this, rabbits are known as some of the most protective parents as they tend to live underground in the security of their warren, essentially to take care of their babies.

Apart from their social behaviour, rabbits are famous for their unique body language communication. For instance, rabbits employ ear positions, grooming, and nose twitching to communicate emotions and intentions. In short, a group of rabbits is called a herd, colony, or warren, and all of these names highlight the social behaviour of rabbits. These cute bunnies are mostly famous for their beauty, but they should be studied for their complex group survival strategies and the ability to reproduce.