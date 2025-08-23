Original Name Of Kiwifruit: Before the kiwi fruit was referred to by its current name, it was known as the famous Chinese gooseberries. As the name suggests, kiwis originated in China, where it was initially used to called with Chinese names like mihoutao or macaque fruit, which simply meant monkeys that love the fruit. Some other local names the kiwi fruit was signified with are monkey peach, macaque pear, vine pear, sun peach, and wood berry.

Later on, when the fruit was introduced to New Zealand in the early 20th century, specifically in the circa 1904, when Isabel Fraser imported seeds from China for New Zealanders, according to Jerry James Stone. They began to call it the Chinese gooseberry because the taste of the fruit was somewhat similar to a gooseberry, which was a popular fruit at that time. Alexander Allison was the first person to grow and produce the fruit in New Zealand. It was also denoted with several other names, and one of them was hairy berry.

Also Read: List Of Top 10 Largest Kiwi-Producing Countries: Why Is It Expensive In India? The term Chinese gooseberry remained prevalent until the mid-20th century, but caused significant marketing difficulties, especially during the Cold War period, because the term Chinese carried geopolitical implications at the time. Also, when New Zealand producers wanted to send the fruit to the United States during the 1950s, the Chinese gooseberry name seemed awkward because of tariffs and negative perceptions.

In 1959, Turners and Growers, a New Zealand produce firm, resolved to rename the fruit as today’s kiwifruit. The name was selected in homage to New Zealand's national bird, the kiwi, which is a small, brown and fuzzy bird. This bird is famously known to New Zealanders. The renaming enabled the fruit to become commercially successful around the world, and the term kiwifruit has since become the standard name for it.