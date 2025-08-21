Why Does Apple Turn Black After Cutting It: Have you ever noticed that certain foods change their colour when exposed to air? It often surprises us because it happens so fast, especially when we're preparing them for lunchboxes, salads or snacks. These spontaneous changes do not indicate that the food has gone bad right away or that it is unsafe to consume. It is simply a reaction that occurs due to natural elements found in the food and the environment around it.

These kinds of changes are frequently observed in fresh produce and are present in many types of fruits and vegetables. Apple is one of the fruits that turns black instantly after cutting it. This process is completely natural and happens because of the way our food interacts with oxygen and certain compounds present inside it. Although many people think that this colour shift is harmful, it is quite safe and can be avoided with a few simple precautions. We can prolong the freshness and appeal of our meals without needless worry if we know why this occurs.

Here we have listed the reason for apple’s turning black just after cutting it, and how we can prevent it. What Causes This Colour Change? Why Apple changes its colour after cutting it (Image: Shutterstock) The darkening of an apple after cutting it is caused by a natural process called oxidation. When the inner part of the fruit is exposed to air, the enzymes present in it, called polyphenol oxidase (PPO), react with oxygen. This reaction creates brown or black pigments on the surface.

ALSO READ: Which Fruit Can Bounce Back? The Answer Will Surprise You Is It Harmful to Eat? The colour change is mostly harmless and does not mean the food has spoiled. It only affects the appearance, not the safety. However, over a long time, this reaction may lead to loss of some nutrients and flavour.