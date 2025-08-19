Fruit That Bounces: Nature is packed with diverse types of fruits, with different colours, nutritional values and different tastes. Some are sweet, tart, bitter and even salty fruits. Additionally, some fruits are soft, while some are hard. However, to your surprise, there is also a fruit that can bounce back. If you want to know why exactly that happens and which fruit it is. We have got you covered.

The simple cranberry is a fruit that can bounce. Cranberries are tart-flavoured, tiny and round berries that are mostly grown in North America. However, have you wondered what is so different about them and their internal composition that they can bounce?



Cranberries can bounce because, unlike most luscious fruits, cranberries contain small air spaces within their skin. These air pockets decrease their density and give them buoyancy and elasticity, which allows them to float on water and bounce off hard surfaces when dropped. This bouncing characteristic is not just a cool fact about cranberries. It is also helpful for the famous Bounce Test, which is done to find out which cranberry is fresh, soft or rotten, as per Bestfoodfacts.org.

Also Read: Which Country Consumes The Most Fast Food: Know Where India Ranks Why Cranberries Bounce? Cranberries bounce due to two major reasons. One is that there are Air Pockets inside cranberries, which makes cranberries look like a small ball. Secondly, cranberries’ firm skin, which, because of a hard outer cover, protects the berry when it is dropped on a surface. It is also important to note that only healthy, ripe cranberries bounce. Overripe or crushed ones typically fall flat.

Farmers also used this natural characteristic as a sorting process in the past. Countries that produce cranberries would roll the berries down special wooden channels. The ones that bounced were gathered as fresh, and those that didn't were rejected. This simple test was a natural separation process of good cranberries from poor ones.

Also Read: Why Bananas Are Berries But Strawberries Are Not? Nutritional Values Of Cranberry: Other than being a bouncing fruit, cranberries are also known for their nutritional values. 100 grams of cranberries consist of a total of 46 calories, 87 per cent of water, 0.4 grams of protein, 12.2 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of sugar, 4.6 grams of fibre and 0.1 grams of fat. This pinkish-red fruit is packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, anti-inflammatory properties and many more nutritional values, according to Healthline.