AP Government Extends School Holidays: The Andhra Pradesh state government has extended school holidays amid continuous heavy rainfall. This decision was taken after several districts in the state experienced inclement weather over the past few days. As per the latest official updates, all schools in rain-affected areas will remain closed until October 31. Officials stated that this move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students, as continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging and disruption to commuting in many areas.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, standing crops in as many as 38,000 hectares in Andhra Pradesh were destroyed and also horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares. Nearly 76,000 people were shifted to relief camps while the government arranged 219 medical camps at various places. It also arranged 865 tonnes of animal fodder, keeping the cyclone in view, according to the PTI reports. Andhra Pradesh District On IMD Alert: Districts like Chittoor, Nellore, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Prakasam have received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for more rain in the coming days.

Officials have advised parents to keep children indoors and avoid non-essential travel. Schools will reopen only after the situation improves and normalizes.