Educational Comic Series On Taxation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a creative way to teach schoolchildren about income tax, through the country’s most loved cartoon duo, Motu Patlu.

In collaboration with the Income Tax Department, the CBSE has introduced an engaging comic book series designed to familiarise students with the concept of taxation and its importance to national development.

Objective of Motu Patlu Comic Books:

The main objective of the comic books launched by CBSE is to create awareness among school students about income tax and its importance for the development of the country, so that income tax awareness can be developed among school students for the future.