CTET 2026 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam date for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). As per the official noticfication on 24 October 2025, the CTET February 2026 exam will take place on 8 February 2026, which falls on a Sunday. The examination will be held at various centres located across 132 cities in the country.

CTET is a national-level eligibility examination organised by CBSE for those who wish to pursue teaching positions in central government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas School (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalayas School (NVS), and other institutions under the Government of India. There will be no CTET exam in 2025, as the next scheduled session is set for February 2026.

CTET Exam Structure and Timing: The examination is conducted in two papers. Paper I is meant for candidates intending to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper II is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Both papers include 150 objective type questions carrying 150 marks each. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Based on the previous years’ timings, Paper II is expected to be held in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Important Notification Coming October 25: A detailed Information Bulletin will be released on 25 October 2025 on the official website, www.ctet.nic.in. The notification will include important updates such as syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fees, examination cities and the complete schedule. The registration process will begin once the notification is published, and candidates will need to apply online within the specified dates. Check Notification Here