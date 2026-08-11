  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. GBSHSE has released tentative exam dates for the 2027 examinations.
  2. HSSC exams will start on February 8, and SSC from March 15.
  3. Students can download detailed timetable from official portal.

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exam Dates 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative exam dates for the SSC, HSSC Board Examination 2027. Students can download the timetable PDF from the Board’s official portal. The SSC exam will be conducted from March 15, while the HSSC will start from February 8, 2026. Admit cards will be issued by the respective schools after being duly signed and stamped. Furthermore, the Board will notify students about the exam centre details later. 

Also Read: Independence Day 2026 Quiz: Check Top 10 Questions With Answers And Explanations

GBSHSE Class 12th Exam Timetable 2027

Goa Board Class 12th examination will tentatively begin on February 8, 2026. The exam will be held for both the General Stream (Arts, Commerce, and Science) and the Vocational stream. Each discipline will have a separate timetable. 

Check out the tentative exam dates for Class 12th in the following table. 

General Stream (Science, Commerce, Arts)

Day & Date

Timing

Subjects

Monday, February 8, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

English Language I, Marathi Language I

Wednesday, February 10, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Chemistry, Business Studies, Political Science

Friday, February 12, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Physics, Accountancy, History

Saturday, February 13, 2027

09:30 AM to 11:00 AM / 11:30 AM

NSQF Subjects (Automobile, Healthcare, Retail, etc.)

Monday, February 15, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Biology, Geology, Economics

Tuesday, February 16, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Geography

Wednesday, February 17, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Marathi Language II

Thursday, February 18, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Hindi Language II

Friday, February 19, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

English Language II, Konkani Language II, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Portuguese

Monday, February 22, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Mathematics and Mathematics & Statistics

Thursday, February 25, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Computer Science, Banking, Co-operation

Vocational Stream

Day & Date

Timing

Subjects & Codes

Tuesday, February 9, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

English Communication Skills, English Communication Skills - CWSN

Thursday, February 11, 2027

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

General Foundation Course, General Foundation Course - CWSN 

Saturday, February 13, 2027 (NSQF)

09:30 AM to 11:00 AM

HSSC NSQF Subjects: Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Logistics Management, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture – Gardener, Electronics - Field Technician 

Tuesday, February 16, 2027

09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Office Administration, Insurance-II, Business Communication & Advertising, Fibre to Fabric and Fashion Marketing, Food Science and Costing, Auto Servicing & Garage Management, First Aid and Emergency Care, Electronic & Electrical Measurements

Friday, February 19, 2027

09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Accountancy, Apparel Designing & Decoration, Confectionery, Auto Transmission, Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice, Concept of Health and Disease, Travel Formalities, Biology - Vocational, Software Application

Tuesday, February 23, 2027

09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Computer Application, Clothing Construction, Bakery, Automobile Engineering-II, Digital Electronics & Computers, Public Health and Education, Chemistry - Vocational, Mathematics - Vocational, Pomology

Thursday, February 25, 2027

09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Domestic & Consumer Appliances, Maternal and Child Health, Principles & Practice of Auditing, Industrial Administration, Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing, Commercial Crops, Web Technology, Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation 

GBSHSE Class 10th Exam Timetable 2027

The exams will tentatively begin on March 15 with Data Processing as the first paper. The following table mentions the complete examination schedule for the Goa Board Class 10th Examination 2026. 

Day And Date

Timing

Subject

Monday, March 15, 2027 

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Data Processing

Tuesday, March 16, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Basic Floriculture

Wednesday, March 17, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Desktop Publishing

Thursday, March 18, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Fundamentals of Bakery

Saturday, March 20, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

English, English (UM), Functional English, Functional English Basic 

Tuesday, March 23, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Sanskrit, Urdu, French, Arabic,  Kannada, Portuguese, Urdu (U), Functional Urdu (U), Functional Portuguese 

Wednesday, March 24, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Konkani (1001); Functional Konkani

Wednesday, March 24, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m

Indian Sign Languages

Thursday, March 25, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Home Vegetable Garden

Saturday, March 27, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Marathi, Marathi (G), Functional Marathi

Monday, March 29, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Basic Mathematics: English Medium, Urdu Medium

Tuesday, March 30, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Tailoring & Cutting

Wednesday, March 31, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Standard Mathematics: English Medium, Urdu Medium, Everyday Mathematics

Thursday, April 1, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Basic Cookery

Friday, April 2, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Hindi, Functional Hindi 

Saturday, April 3, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m

NSQF Subjects: Automobile, IT/ITeS, Retail, Beauty & Wellness; Apparel, Construction, Telecommunication, Logistics, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture – Solanaceous crop, Plumbing, Electronics, Health Care – Home Health Aide, Banking

Monday, April 5, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Science: English Medium, Urdu Medium, General Science, General Science

Tuesday, April 6, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Drawing and Painting

Thursday, April 8, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Social Science: English Medium,  Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium, History & Political Science: English Medium, Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium

Friday, April 9, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m

Physical Education

Saturday, April 10, 2027

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Geography and Economics: English Medium, Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium
 

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