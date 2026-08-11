Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exam Dates 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative exam dates for the SSC, HSSC Board Examination 2027. Students can download the timetable PDF from the Board’s official portal. The SSC exam will be conducted from March 15, while the HSSC will start from February 8, 2026. Admit cards will be issued by the respective schools after being duly signed and stamped. Furthermore, the Board will notify students about the exam centre details later.

Goa Board Class 12th examination will tentatively begin on February 8, 2026. The exam will be held for both the General Stream (Arts, Commerce, and Science) and the Vocational stream. Each discipline will have a separate timetable.

Check out the tentative exam dates for Class 12th in the following table.

General Stream (Science, Commerce, Arts)

Day & Date Timing Subjects Monday, February 8, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM English Language I, Marathi Language I Wednesday, February 10, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Chemistry, Business Studies, Political Science Friday, February 12, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Physics, Accountancy, History Saturday, February 13, 2027 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM / 11:30 AM NSQF Subjects (Automobile, Healthcare, Retail, etc.) Monday, February 15, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Biology, Geology, Economics Tuesday, February 16, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Geography Wednesday, February 17, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Marathi Language II Thursday, February 18, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Hindi Language II Friday, February 19, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM English Language II, Konkani Language II, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Portuguese Monday, February 22, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Mathematics and Mathematics & Statistics Thursday, February 25, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Computer Science, Banking, Co-operation

Vocational Stream

Day & Date Timing Subjects & Codes Tuesday, February 9, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM English Communication Skills, English Communication Skills - CWSN Thursday, February 11, 2027 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM General Foundation Course, General Foundation Course - CWSN Saturday, February 13, 2027 (NSQF) 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM HSSC NSQF Subjects: Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Logistics Management, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture – Gardener, Electronics - Field Technician Tuesday, February 16, 2027 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM Office Administration, Insurance-II, Business Communication & Advertising, Fibre to Fabric and Fashion Marketing, Food Science and Costing, Auto Servicing & Garage Management, First Aid and Emergency Care, Electronic & Electrical Measurements Friday, February 19, 2027 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM Accountancy, Apparel Designing & Decoration, Confectionery, Auto Transmission, Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice, Concept of Health and Disease, Travel Formalities, Biology - Vocational, Software Application Tuesday, February 23, 2027 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM Computer Application, Clothing Construction, Bakery, Automobile Engineering-II, Digital Electronics & Computers, Public Health and Education, Chemistry - Vocational, Mathematics - Vocational, Pomology Thursday, February 25, 2027 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM Domestic & Consumer Appliances, Maternal and Child Health, Principles & Practice of Auditing, Industrial Administration, Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing, Commercial Crops, Web Technology, Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation

GBSHSE Class 10th Exam Timetable 2027

The exams will tentatively begin on March 15 with Data Processing as the first paper. The following table mentions the complete examination schedule for the Goa Board Class 10th Examination 2026.