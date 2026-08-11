- GBSHSE has released tentative exam dates for the 2027 examinations.
- HSSC exams will start on February 8, and SSC from March 15.
- Students can download detailed timetable from official portal.
Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exam Dates 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative exam dates for the SSC, HSSC Board Examination 2027. Students can download the timetable PDF from the Board’s official portal. The SSC exam will be conducted from March 15, while the HSSC will start from February 8, 2026. Admit cards will be issued by the respective schools after being duly signed and stamped. Furthermore, the Board will notify students about the exam centre details later.
Also Read: Independence Day 2026 Quiz: Check Top 10 Questions With Answers And Explanations
GBSHSE Class 12th Exam Timetable 2027
Goa Board Class 12th examination will tentatively begin on February 8, 2026. The exam will be held for both the General Stream (Arts, Commerce, and Science) and the Vocational stream. Each discipline will have a separate timetable.
Check out the tentative exam dates for Class 12th in the following table.
General Stream (Science, Commerce, Arts)
|
Day & Date
|
Timing
|
Subjects
|
Monday, February 8, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
English Language I, Marathi Language I
|
Wednesday, February 10, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Chemistry, Business Studies, Political Science
|
Friday, February 12, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Physics, Accountancy, History
|
Saturday, February 13, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 11:00 AM / 11:30 AM
|
NSQF Subjects (Automobile, Healthcare, Retail, etc.)
|
Monday, February 15, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Biology, Geology, Economics
|
Tuesday, February 16, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Geography
|
Wednesday, February 17, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Marathi Language II
|
Thursday, February 18, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Hindi Language II
|
Friday, February 19, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
English Language II, Konkani Language II, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Portuguese
|
Monday, February 22, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Mathematics and Mathematics & Statistics
|
Thursday, February 25, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Computer Science, Banking, Co-operation
Vocational Stream
|
Day & Date
|
Timing
|
Subjects & Codes
|
Tuesday, February 9, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
English Communication Skills, English Communication Skills - CWSN
|
Thursday, February 11, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
General Foundation Course, General Foundation Course - CWSN
|
Saturday, February 13, 2027 (NSQF)
|
09:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|
HSSC NSQF Subjects: Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Logistics Management, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture – Gardener, Electronics - Field Technician
|
Tuesday, February 16, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|
Office Administration, Insurance-II, Business Communication & Advertising, Fibre to Fabric and Fashion Marketing, Food Science and Costing, Auto Servicing & Garage Management, First Aid and Emergency Care, Electronic & Electrical Measurements
|
Friday, February 19, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|
Accountancy, Apparel Designing & Decoration, Confectionery, Auto Transmission, Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice, Concept of Health and Disease, Travel Formalities, Biology - Vocational, Software Application
|
Tuesday, February 23, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|
Computer Application, Clothing Construction, Bakery, Automobile Engineering-II, Digital Electronics & Computers, Public Health and Education, Chemistry - Vocational, Mathematics - Vocational, Pomology
|
Thursday, February 25, 2027
|
09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|
Domestic & Consumer Appliances, Maternal and Child Health, Principles & Practice of Auditing, Industrial Administration, Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing, Commercial Crops, Web Technology, Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation
GBSHSE Class 10th Exam Timetable 2027
The exams will tentatively begin on March 15 with Data Processing as the first paper. The following table mentions the complete examination schedule for the Goa Board Class 10th Examination 2026.
|
Day And Date
|
Timing
|
Subject
|
Monday, March 15, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Data Processing
|
Tuesday, March 16, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Basic Floriculture
|
Wednesday, March 17, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Desktop Publishing
|
Thursday, March 18, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Fundamentals of Bakery
|
Saturday, March 20, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
English, English (UM), Functional English, Functional English Basic
|
Tuesday, March 23, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, French, Arabic, Kannada, Portuguese, Urdu (U), Functional Urdu (U), Functional Portuguese
|
Wednesday, March 24, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Konkani (1001); Functional Konkani
|
Wednesday, March 24, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m
|
Indian Sign Languages
|
Thursday, March 25, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Home Vegetable Garden
|
Saturday, March 27, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Marathi, Marathi (G), Functional Marathi
|
Monday, March 29, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Basic Mathematics: English Medium, Urdu Medium
|
Tuesday, March 30, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Tailoring & Cutting
|
Wednesday, March 31, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Standard Mathematics: English Medium, Urdu Medium, Everyday Mathematics
|
Thursday, April 1, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Basic Cookery
|
Friday, April 2, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Hindi, Functional Hindi
|
Saturday, April 3, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m
|
NSQF Subjects: Automobile, IT/ITeS, Retail, Beauty & Wellness; Apparel, Construction, Telecommunication, Logistics, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture – Solanaceous crop, Plumbing, Electronics, Health Care – Home Health Aide, Banking
|
Monday, April 5, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Science: English Medium, Urdu Medium, General Science, General Science
|
Tuesday, April 6, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
|
Drawing and Painting
|
Thursday, April 8, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Social Science: English Medium, Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium, History & Political Science: English Medium, Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium
|
Friday, April 9, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m
|
Physical Education
|
Saturday, April 10, 2027
|
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Geography and Economics: English Medium, Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium