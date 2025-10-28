IB SA MT Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has published the IB SA Motor Transport Examination 2025 hall tickets on their official website on October 27, 2025. Those candidates who have successfully registered for the IB MotorTransport MT Vacancy 2025 will be able to download their admit card after visiting the official website by using their user ID and password.

The IB Security Assistant MT admit card link has been activated on the official website on October 27, 2025. The admit card is an official document which is important, it is advised that the candidate needs to carry it to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on the IB Motor Transport Exam 2025.

Steps to check IB SA MT Hall Ticket 2025:

The candidates can follow this straightforward, step-by-step guide to download their admit cards from the official website by following these mentioned steps:

Step 1. Students must visit the official MHA website (mha.gov.in) or the National Career Service (NCS) portal (ncs.gov.in) to download the hall ticket.

Step 2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for ‘Online Applications for the Security Assistant and MT.’

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen. Click on the Login button, typically found on the left-hand side.

Step 4. Now, students have to enter their unique User ID and Password in the designated fields.

Step 5. After successfully logging into your candidate dashboard, find and click on the ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Download Hall Ticket’ tab.

Step 6. Your IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen and downloaded for future reference.

Direct Link

IB SA MT Hall Ticket 2025: Verify Details

The candidates will be required to verify the information mentioned on the admit card.

1.Candidate’s Name and Photograph

2. Roll Number and Registration Number

3. Date of Birth and Gender

4. Exam Centre Address and Code

5. Reporting Time and Shift Details

6. Exam Instructions and COVID Guidelines

Also Read: Today's School Holiday (Tuesday) Live Updates: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Due To Cyclone 'Montha' & Chhath Festivals