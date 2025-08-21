GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati) has released the two-paper combination list for GATE 2026. As per the announcement, candidates appearing for two exam papers should have a primary choice of exam paper. The second exam paper should be chosen from the permitted combinations provided by IIT Guwahati. Depending on the feasibility of infrastructure and timetable, additional combinations may be introduced later.

Let us tell you that, registrations for GATE 2026 will start from August 25, 2025. The last date for submission of applications is September 25. Candidates intending to take the GATE 2026 exams can review these combinations before registering at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

As per the official website under unforeseen circumstances, certain combinations may be removed from the list at a later date. In such scenario, the fee paid towards the second test paper will be refunded to the candidates.

GATE 2026 Two-Paper Combinations:

Code of the First Paper Code of the Second Paper AE CE, ME, XE AG CE AR CE, GE MA BM BT, IN BT BM, XL CE AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE CH ES, PE, XE CS DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST CY XE, XL

The table shows the codes of test papers allowed as the second paper for the candidate’s choice of the first paper. | Photo credit: GATE website

New Section on Energy Science introduced

A new sectional paper on Energy Science is also being introduced in the Engineering Science (XE) paper in GATE 2026 conducted by GATE Guwahati. GATE 2026 will be a computer-based test and all papers will be in English. The marks obtained will be valid for a period of three years from the date of result declaration.