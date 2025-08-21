- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati) has released the two-paper combination list for GATE 2026. As per the announcement, candidates appearing for two exam papers should have a primary choice of exam paper. The second exam paper should be chosen from the permitted combinations provided by IIT Guwahati. Depending on the feasibility of infrastructure and timetable, additional combinations may be introduced later.
Let us tell you that, registrations for GATE 2026 will start from August 25, 2025. The last date for submission of applications is September 25. Candidates intending to take the GATE 2026 exams can review these combinations before registering at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
As per the official website under unforeseen circumstances, certain combinations may be removed from the list at a later date. In such scenario, the fee paid towards the second test paper will be refunded to the candidates.
GATE 2026 Two-Paper Combinations:
|
Code of the First Paper
|
Code of the Second Paper
|
AE
|
CE, ME, XE
|
AG
|
CE
|
AR
|
CE, GE MA
|
BM
|
BT, IN
|
BT
|
BM, XL
|
CE
|
AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE
|
CH
|
ES, PE, XE
|
CS
|
DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST
|
CY
|
XE, XL
The table shows the codes of test papers allowed as the second paper for the candidate’s choice of the first paper. | Photo credit: GATE website
New Section on Energy Science introduced
A new sectional paper on Energy Science is also being introduced in the Engineering Science (XE) paper in GATE 2026 conducted by GATE Guwahati. GATE 2026 will be a computer-based test and all papers will be in English. The marks obtained will be valid for a period of three years from the date of result declaration.
Will City Of Exam Centre For Paper 1 And 2 Be Same Or Not?
Yes, due to infrastructure and time constraints, the candidates exam centre for the second paper may be different but in the same city as the first paper. The institute may also open additional two-paper combinations later, which will be notified on the GATE 2026 website. This is dependent on the availability of infrastructure and feasibility of the time-schedule.
According to the official website, under unforeseen circumstances, some combinations may be removed from the list later. GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held in February 2026, and the exams will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026..