KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Tier-II results for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Social Science, Special Educator, and English in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on September 1, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the official portal at cbse.gov.in. The latest declaration covers the phase-wise result announcement under the recruitment process. Furthermore, the board stated that for posts where interviews are part of the selection process, the result indicates the candidates’ qualifying status for the next recruitment stage.

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How To Check KVS, NVS Tier-II Result 2026?

To check their result status, candidates can follow the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The result will be displayed depending on the post for which you have applied.

Candidates need to exercise their post preference through the application portal. They have to complete the process using their individual login credentials before the stipulated time period.

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Final Answer Key Also Released

Along with the posts, the Board has also released the KVS NVS Tier-II final answer key PDF for the respective posts. Candidates can download their answer key and result from the candidate login portal and check their qualifying status. CBSe further said that the marksheet for these posts will be provided within 15 days from the date of publication of the final results after the interview process concludes.