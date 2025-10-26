MP Police Admit Card: The MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has been officially released by the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) on October 26, 2025, at www.esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam, scheduled to be held on October 30, 2025, can now download their hall tickets by entering their registration details on the website or using the direct link.

MPESB has scheduled the written examination (stage 1) for 7,500 posts, for which thousands of candidates have applied, starting October 30, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts (morning and afternoon) each day. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates must submit a hard copy of their admit card to the examination hall.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Round 1 Registration Begins, Schedule To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in

MP Police Admit Card: Steps To Download

To download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 from the official website, candidates can follow the steps provided below.



1. Visit the official website i.e., www.esb.mp.gov.in.



2. After visiting the website, the home page opens. Click on the "Admit Card" section in the menu bar.



3. By clicking on the Admit Card section, a new page opens that reads, "MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 download link", and click on it.



4. Fill in all the essential details asked, such as Application Number, Date of Birth (DOB), first 2 letters of Mother's Name & Last 4 digits of Aadhar No. and select your subject in the space provided.



5. After filling in all the details, click on the search button.



6. MP Police Admit Card 2025 appears on your screen.



7. Download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 and do not forget to take a printout of the admit card for further use.