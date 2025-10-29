MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has officially Activated the link of MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Other Posts Exam can now download their admit card from the official website mppgcl.mp.gov.in.

The MPPGCL Admit Card 2025 for the Written Examination is available on the website mentioned. Get more details about MPPGCL Admit Card 2025 from our website.

Also Read: Youth Engagement Platform 'MY Bharat' Crosses 2 Crore Registrations

MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025: Overview

Organization Name Madhya Pradesh Generating Company Limited Post Name Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Other Posts Type of Exam Written Exam Exam Date 03-11-2025 to 05-11-2025 Mode of Admit Card Online Admit Card Status Released Category Admit Card Official Website mppgcl.mp.gov.in

MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

To download the MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025 you have to follow the given below steps:

Step 1: Click on the "Admit Card" section from the homepage.



Step 2: Search for the "MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025" link and click on it.



Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.