- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has officially Activated the link of MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Other Posts Exam can now download their admit card from the official website mppgcl.mp.gov.in.
The MPPGCL Admit Card 2025 for the Written Examination is available on the website mentioned. Get more details about MPPGCL Admit Card 2025 from our website.
MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025: Overview
|Organization Name
|Madhya Pradesh Generating Company Limited
|Post Name
|Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Other Posts
|Type of Exam
|Written Exam
|Exam Date
|03-11-2025 to 05-11-2025
|Mode of Admit Card
|Online
|Admit Card Status
|Released
|Category
|Admit Card
|Official Website
|mppgcl.mp.gov.in
MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download
To download the MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025 you have to follow the given below steps:
Step 1: Click on the "Admit Card" section from the homepage.
Step 2: Search for the "MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025" link and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
Step 4: Click on "Submit" to AE, JE and MTS your admit card.
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Download Link: MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025