MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has officially Activated the link of MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Other Posts Exam can now download their admit card from the official website mppgcl.mp.gov.in.

The  MPPGCL Admit Card 2025 for the Written Examination is available on the website mentioned. Get more details about MPPGCL Admit Card 2025 from our website. 

MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025:  Overview

Organization Name Madhya Pradesh Generating Company Limited
Post Name Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Other Posts
Type of Exam Written Exam
Exam Date 03-11-2025 to 05-11-2025
Mode of Admit Card Online
Admit Card Status Released
Category Admit Card
Official Website mppgcl.mp.gov.in

MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

To download the MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025 you have to follow the given below steps: 

Step 1: Click on the "Admit Card" section from the homepage.

Step 2:  Search for the "MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025" link and click on it.

Step 3:  Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4:  Click on "Submit" to AE, JE and MTS your admit card.

Step 5:  Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Download Link:  MPPGCL AE, JE and MTS Admit Card 2025

