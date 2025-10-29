Mera Yuva Bharat Portal: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has achieved a major milestone under its signature youth engagement initiative, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), with over 20 million registrations on the platform. This achievement reflects the growing enthusiasm and participation of India's youth in the country's collective journey towards a developed India by 2047.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2023, on the occasion of National Unity Day, MY Bharat has rapidly become one of the country's largest youth-centric digital ecosystems. The platform is a technology-driven, one-stop solution for young citizens aged 15 to 29, connecting urban and rural youth to learning, service and leadership opportunities to help build the nation. Also Read: Today School Holiday (Wednesday) Live Updates: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Due To Cyclone 'Montha' & Festivals MY Bharat Crosses 2 Crore Registrations: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya described the milestone as a reflection of the energy and determination of young Indians. "Crossing 2 crore registrations is a proud moment for the nation. It reflects the enthusiasm, energy, and determination of India’s youth to take part in nation-building.

MY Bharat has become the heartbeat of young India, where enthusiasm meets opportunity and service meets purpose,” he said. Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, added that the platform is helping turn aspirations into action. “Every new registration represents a young Indian stepping forward to build a stronger, confident, and self-reliant nation,” she said.

MY Bharat Platform Key Features Drive Youth Engagement: Since its inception, MY Bharat has created a vibrant ecosystem for youth participation, introducing initiatives like Volunteer for Bharat and the Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) that promote community service, leadership, and employability skills.

The platform also offers innovative features such as Public Profiles and a CV Builder, enabling youth to showcase achievements and connect with peers and mentors. Recently launched Quiz and Essay Modules have further increased engagement through interactive and knowledge-based activities hosted by partner organisations. Hub for National Youth Movements and Partnerships: MY Bharat now serves as a hub for national youth movements including the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect, Viksit Bharat Padyatra, and Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat, which have seen participation from lakhs of young Indians.

With over 14.5 lakh volunteering opportunities and a network of 16,000+ youth club members and 60,000+ institutional partners, including government departments, educational institutions, and NGOs, MY Bharat has become a model of collaborative youth engagement. Partnerships with corporate entities such as Reliance have further expanded its reach through leadership bootcamps and civic action programmes. Also Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: Expected Release Date, Steps To Check Result At ssc.gov.in When OUT Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat 2047: As a phygital (physical + digital) initiative, MY Bharat bridges online engagement with real-world impact. It continues to grow with more universities, colleges, and development partners joining hands to offer structured programmes that nurture civic responsibility and leadership.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MY Bharat aims to unite and empower the Amrit Generation (youth of India) so that they can play a key role in building a self-reliant and developed India by 2047.