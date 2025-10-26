MPSC Group C 2025 Registration Last Date: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) officially released the MPSC Group C Notification 2025, which included 938 vacancies across various departments. This MPSC Group C 2025 registration can be applied for on the official website, mpsc.gov.in, before tomorrow, October 27, 2025. The recruitment process includes positions such as Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant. These roles fall under the non-gazetted category and are essential for the day-to-day functioning of Maharashtra's administrative machinery.