- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
MPSC Group C 2025 Registration Last Date: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) officially released the MPSC Group C Notification 2025, which included 938 vacancies across various departments. This MPSC Group C 2025 registration can be applied for on the official website, mpsc.gov.in, before tomorrow, October 27, 2025. The recruitment process includes positions such as Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant. These roles fall under the non-gazetted category and are essential for the day-to-day functioning of Maharashtra's administrative machinery.
Candidates interested in applying for the MPSC Group C advertisement must have completed graduation and be between 18 and 38 years of age. Selection will be based on a preliminary exam, main exam, and skill test (where applicable). Candidates can apply online between October 7 and October 27, 2025, and the preliminary exam will be held on January 4, 2026.
MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025: Key Highlights
Check the table below for MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025 Key Highlights
Detail
Information
Recruiting Body
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Notification Release Date
7th October 2025
Application Period
7th October to 27th October 2025
Prelims Exam Date
4th January 2026
Posts Included
Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant
Selection Process
1. Prelims
2. Mains
3. Skill Test
Official Website
mpsc.gov.in
Eligibility
Graduation in any discipline (specific posts may require technical qualifications)
Age Limit
18 to 38 years
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, mpsc.gov.in. Check the steps below to apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the “MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025” link
Step 3: Now register yourself using your email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Fill the required information such as educational qualification, and contact details
Step 5: Upload required documents such as photo, signature, certificates
Step 6: Pay the required category wise application fee
Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page
Direct Link: MPSC Group c Recruitment Apply Online