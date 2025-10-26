  • Source:JND
MPSC Group C  2025 Registration Last Date: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) officially released the MPSC Group C Notification 2025, which included 938 vacancies across various departments. This MPSC Group C 2025 registration can be applied for on the official website, mpsc.gov.in, before tomorrow, October 27, 2025. The recruitment process includes positions such as Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant. These roles fall under the non-gazetted category and are essential for the day-to-day functioning of Maharashtra's administrative machinery.

Candidates interested in applying for the MPSC Group C advertisement must have completed graduation and be between 18 and 38 years of age. Selection will be based on a preliminary exam, main exam, and skill test (where applicable). Candidates can apply online between October 7 and October 27, 2025, and the preliminary exam will be held on January 4, 2026.

MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025: Key Highlights

Check the table below for MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025 Key Highlights

Detail

Information

Recruiting Body

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Notification Release Date

7th October 2025

Application Period

7th October to 27th October 2025

Prelims Exam Date

4th January 2026

Posts Included

Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant

Selection Process

1. Prelims

2. Mains

3. Skill Test

Official Website

mpsc.gov.in

Eligibility

Graduation in any discipline (specific posts may require technical qualifications)

Age Limit

18 to 38 years

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, mpsc.gov.in. Check the steps below to apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025” link

Step 3: Now register yourself using your email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Fill the required information such as educational qualification, and contact details

Step 5: Upload required documents such as photo, signature, certificates

Step 6: Pay the required category wise application fee

Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page

Direct Link: MPSC Group c Recruitment Apply Online

