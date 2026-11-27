HighLights
- MPSC Group C application process will end today, November 27, 2026.
- Total 16,717 vacancies available for various Group C posts.
- Preliminary examination for Group C posts is scheduled for January 24, 2027.
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process for Group C Recruitment 2026 today, November 27, 2026. Eligible candidates who have yet to apply must log in to the official portal at mpsc.gov.in and complete the registration before the deadline.
The recruitment is held to fill a total of 16,717 vacancies across Group C posts. The preliminary examination is scheduled for January 24, 2027. Earlier, the registration started on November 13 through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission official website.