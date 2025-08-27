NVS Class 6th Admission 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the online application process for the NVS Class 6 Admission 2025 today on August 27, 2025. Those students and parents who want to register themselves have the last opportunity to apply by visiting the official website of the NVS at navodaya.gov.in .

According to the official announcement published by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, all the registered students will have two days of deadline for their online application submission to modify changes to their online application forms in the areas of gender, category (general/OBC/SC/ST), area (rural/urban), disability, and examination medium.

The entrance examination for the NVS Class 6 Admission 2025 will be conducted in two different phases, the first phase of examination will be conducted on December 13, 2025 whereas the second phase of examination will be conducted April 11, 2026. In both phases, the entrance examination will be held in single exam shifts. The question paper of the selection test will have total 3 sections, 80 objective-type questions will be asked that will carry 100 marks.

Important Note: Students must upload the photograph in JPG format, size 10–100 KB.

Aadhaar details or Residence certificate issued by a competent Government authority

Photograph of the candidate

The students are advised to keep these crucial documents handy during the registration process of the NVS Class 6 Admission 2025. Check details here:

Once the online registration process is closed by the NVS, a correction window will be opened. During the window, modifications will be allowed in the fields gender, category (general/ OBC/ SC/ ST), area (rural/ urban), disability and medium of examination. This correction window will remain open for two days after the last date of the registration process.

Steps to apply for NVS Class 6th Admission 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in or navodaya.gov.in to complete registration.

Step 2: There will be a registration link for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on it and submit after entering your correct registration information.

Step 4: After finishing the application form, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application process and pay the required online application fee.

Step 6: Submit the registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

