School Holiday In Odisha: A jaundice outbreak has affected many students in the Mugamanda Ashram School in the Bolagarh area of Odisha's Khordha district. As a precautionary measure, the school authorities have closed the educational institute for 15 days. Concerns have mounted following the confirmation of jaundice cases among several students at the school.

According to sources, the school has an enrollment of more than 600 students, with 350 residing in the hostel. After jaundice was detected in some children, blood samples from all students were tested, and those confirmed to have jaundice through the test reports have been sent home to recover.

As per preliminary investigation, the jaundice outbreak was caused by contaminated water. School authorities conducted blood tests of several students after they fell ill, following which the sick students were sent to their homes to prevent further spread within the hostel and school premises.

On being informed, the Bolagarh Health Committee and Educational authorities visited the school. However, dissatisfaction has been expressed regarding the visit, as despite their inspection, no action was taken to review the school's water supply system or other facilities on the premises.

The Mugamanda Ashram School, officially registered as Debaguru Adarsha Bidyalaya, is a recognised educational institution located in the Mugamanda, Narayanipada area near Bolagarh and Begunia in the Khordha district of Odisha. Despite the lack of immediate facility inspection, the school administration has proceeded to announce the 15-day closure as a precautionary measure for student safety.

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Advice To Parents And Students To Prevent Jaundice

-Parents and students are advised to ensure that all drinking water is properly boiled or filtered before consumption, especially in hostel and school settings where water sources may be shared.

-Students should maintain good personal hygiene, including regular handwashing before meals, and avoid consuming food or water from unverified or unclean sources.

-Parents should watch for early symptoms such as yellowing of the skin or eyes, fatigue, loss of appetite, or dark-coloured urine, and seek immediate medical attention if any such signs appear.

-It is also advisable to get children vaccinated against Hepatitis A, where applicable, and to report any water contamination concerns to local health authorities promptly to prevent further spread.