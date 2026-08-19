Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 20) : In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 20

1. Congress stands with tribals staging 'satyagraha' against Ken-Betwa project: Rahul Gandhi

2. NEET-UG paper leak: Supreme Court advises meaningful continuity in NTA reforms, not Committee-hopping

3. Staines triple murder case: Supreme Court gives ultimatum to Odisha on Dara Singh’s remission plea

4. Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti among RJD leaders detained during protest march towards Lok Bhawan in Patna

5. Tamil Nadu govt. order on steps to prevent students from protesting withdrawn after row

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 20

1. Iran's armed forces warn Gulf countries against assisting U.S. military

2. South Korean, U.S. militaries shorten drills after Trump ordered reduction

3. Pakistan government to challenge court on moving Imran Khan to private hospital

4. Prosecutors say bullet engraving shows Charlie Kirk targeted for his politics

5. U.S. will re-evaluate advisory against travel to J&K: Sergio Gor

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 20

1. Badminton WC Live: Lakshya Sen's Tie Starts, Eyes Place In Round Of 16

2. 1st Test: Suthar Claims Maiden 10-Wicket Haul As India Thrash SL By 165 Runs

3. India's Gameplan Against Sri Lanka Slammed In Brutal Verdict: "Not Quite Sure"

4. Gill Makes Massive Prediction On Suthar After 10-Wicket Haul In Galle

5. Brook Reclaims Top Spot In Test Rankings, Head Pays Price For Darwin Failure