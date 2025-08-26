- By Deeksha Gour
Punjab Schools Closed: The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools across the state for four days following continuous heavy rainfall and flood warnings. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students as the state braces for more downpours.
“It has been raining heavily for the past few days and the weather department has predicted more rainfall in the coming days. Keeping student safety in mind, all government and private schools, from primary to senior secondary, will remain shut from August 27 to 30,” Mann announced on X.
Punjab Schools Closed: Local Administrations Had Already Declared Holidays
Before the state-wide directive, several districts had already announced school closures due to heavy showers, waterlogging, and swelling rivers.
Hoshiarpur: Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain closed all schools on August 26 and 27 citing safety concerns and blocked routes.
Pathankot: Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal declared holidays on August 25 and 26 for schools, colleges, and other institutions following continuous rains.
Jalandhar and Kapurthala: Both districts suspended classes in all educational institutions on August 26 due to rainfall warnings.
Fazilka: Schools in 20 villages along the Sutlej river were ordered shut as water levels rose alarmingly.
Punjab Weather: Red Alert in Five Districts
The Meteorological Department in Chandigarh has issued a red alert for Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Sangrur and Mansa, warning of extremely heavy rainfall that may trigger flash floods, waterlogging and transport disruptions. Local authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert and activate disaster management systems.
Punjab Rain Rivers in Spate, Dams Release Excess Water
The situation has worsened as the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers continue to overflow due to rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Large stretches of farmland have been inundated. The release of surplus water from Pong and Bhakra dams has added to the flooding threat.
On Sunday evening, floodwater from the Beas entered agricultural fields near several villages in Hoshiarpur’s Mukerian subdivision after a surge in the Chakki Khad catchment caused breaches in embankments.
The state government has ordered a loss assessment to calculate damage to crops and infrastructure. With the meteorological department predicting more rain this week, officials have urged people in low-lying areas to remain cautious.