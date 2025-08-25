The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets being in spate due to incessant rainfall in their catchment areas, and the release of surplus water from Pong and Bhakra dams have compounded problems for villages across several districts in Punjab.

The district administration of Hoshiarpur on Monday ordered closure of all schools on August 26 and 27, while the Pathankot, Jalandhar and Kapurthala administrations announced a holiday for all educational institutions on August 26 in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

The Fazilka district authorities have also ordered the closure of schools in 20 villages along the Sutlej river in the wake of rising water levels. The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Water release from Pong dam in Himachal Pradesh continued on Monday even as several low-lying villages of the Tanda region remained inundated for the last several days. Flood waters from Beas entered agricultural fields near Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian and Mehtabpur villages in Mukerian sub-division of Hoshiarpur on Sunday evening after heavy rain in the Chakki Khad catchment of Pathankot led to a surge of water in the river, causing it to overflow from embankments.

The Punjab government has already announced a special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) to ascertain losses, including crop damage, in flood-affected areas. Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and some places in Haryana on Monday. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district on August 26 and 27 in view of heavy rainfall forecast. She said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, as several roads leading to schools are waterlogged.The meteorological department has also predicted more rain in the coming days, she added. The district education officers (secondary and elementary education) have been directed to ensure compliance with the order. The Pathankot district administration declared a holiday in all educational institutions on August 26 in the wake of incessant rains. "Keeping in mind the continuous rains in Pathankot district, a holiday is declared in all government and non-government schools, colleges and other educational institutions of Pathankot district on August 26," read an order issued by Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal.

The educational institutions remained shut on Monday as well. Several villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot have been affected after the water level in Ujh and Ravi rivers and rivulets rose following heavy rains in the neighbouring states. In Fazilka district, the administration ordered that all schools in 20 districts near the Sutlej will remain shut from August 26 to 28 in view of the rising water levels in the river due to rains that have caused a flood-like situation.

The villages included Muhar Jamsher, Teja Ruhela, Chak Ruhela, Dona Nanka, Mahatam Nagar and Ram Singh Bhaini. The administration has also ordered for 'Thikri Pehra' in affected villages. 'Thikri Pehra' is based on the concept of people guarding themselves in case of an emergency situation through community policing.

The Amritsar district administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Ajnala and Rayya on August 26 in view of the spate in Beas and Ravi rivers. The Gurdaspur district administration also announced a holiday for schools in two blocks of Dinanagar sub-division.