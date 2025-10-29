  • Source:JND
RBSE Board Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Rajasthan Directorate of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the RBSE Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 half yearly time table today, October 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the detailed schedule of the half-yearly exam. The exams will begin from November 20, 2025 till December 1, 2025 in offline mode.

RBSE Half Yearly Exam Time Table 2026:

Students can check the RBSE time table 2025 class-wise here:

Class 9:

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 9 half yearly board exam: 

Date

Subject

November 20, 2025

English

November 21, 2025

Science

November 22, 2025

Hindi

November 23, 2025

Sunday holiday

November 24, 2025

Social Science

November 25, 2025

Third Language (Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Urdu)

November 26, 2025

Freedom Movement and Bravery Tradition of Rajasthan

November 27, 2025

Mathematics

November 28, 2025

Health Education and Physical Education

November 29, 2025

Concept of Information Technology

Class 10:

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 10 half yearly board exam: 

Date

Subject

November 20, 2025

English

November 21, 2025

Science

November 22, 2025

Hindi

November 23, 2025

Sunday holiday

November 24, 2025

Social Science

November 25, 2025

Third Language (Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Urdu)

November 26, 2025

Freedom Movement and Bravery Tradition of Rajasthan

November 27, 2025

Mathematics

November 28, 2025

Health Education and Physical Education

November 29, 2025

Concept of Information Technology

Class 11

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 11 half yearly board exam, scheduled to be held in both shifts: 

Date

Shift

Subject

November 20, 2025

First Shift

English

November 21, 2025

First Shift

Science

November 22, 2025

First Shift

Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Physics, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature

November 23, 2025

  

Sunday holiday

November 24, 2025

First Shift

Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, History

November 25, 2025

First Shift

Elective Mathematics
 

Second Shift

Geography

November 26, 2025

First Shift

Agricultural Biology, Biology, Political Science, Typing-English
 

Second Shift

Public administration

November 27, 2025

First Shift

Sanskrit Literature, Agricultural Science
 

Second Shift

Painting and Typewriting in Hindi

November 28, 2025

First Shift

Computer Science
 

Second Shift

Home Science

November 29, 2025

First Shift

Golden India after Independence
 

Second Shift

Economics

November 30, 2025

  

Sunday Holiday

December 1, 2025

First Shift

English Literature
 

Second Shift

Sociology

Class 12

Candidates can check the important dates and exam schedule for RBSE Class 12 half yearly board exam, scheduled to be held in both shifts: 

Date

Shift

Subject

November 20, 2025 

Second Shift

English 

November 21, 2025 

Second Shift

Hindi 

November 22, 2025 

Second Shift

Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Physics, Accountancy, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature

November 24, 2025 

Second Shift

Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, History

November 26, 2025 

First Shift

Public Administration 
 

Second Shift

Agricultural Biology, Biology, Political Science and Typewriting Hindi

November 27, 2025 

First Shift

Painting and Typewriting English 
 

Second Shift

Sanskrit Literature and Agricultural Science

November 28, 2025 

First Shift

Home Science 
 

Second Shift

Computer Science 

November 29, 2025 

First Shift

Golden Era after Independence 

December 1, 2025

First Shift

Sociology 
 

Second Shift

English Literature 

RBSE Exam Shifts & Timinig 2025: 

The RBSE Exams will be held from November 20, 2025 for four classes in different shifts. Check the following table carrying the important details of the exam

Class 

Exam shift 

Exam timing 

Class 9

First shift

9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

Class 10

Second shift 

1:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Class 11

Both 

9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

1:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Class 12

Both 

9:30 AM - 12:45 PM

1:15 PM - 4:30 PM
 
RBSE Half Yearly Board Time Tabel 2026 
 

Important Instructions For Schools And Students:

1.  The institution head will be solely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the question papers.

2.  The institution head should distribute the question papers only after checking them with the exam schedule before opening them.

3 If, for any reason, the state government declares a holiday during the examination period, the examination scheduled for that day will be conducted on a working day following the exam completion date.

4. The institution head will arrange for question papers for subjects not listed in the exam schedule.

5.  In Class 11, the Life Skills subject will consist of a written examination consisting of continuous assessment for 30 marks, a project for 30 marks, and an annual examination for 40 marks. There will be no half-yearly examination.

