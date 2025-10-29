Also Read: RRB Railway Group D New Exam Date 2025 Out, Check Full Exam Schedule Here

Important Instructions For Schools And Students:

1. The institution head will be solely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the question papers.



2. The institution head should distribute the question papers only after checking them with the exam schedule before opening them.



3 If, for any reason, the state government declares a holiday during the examination period, the examination scheduled for that day will be conducted on a working day following the exam completion date.



4. The institution head will arrange for question papers for subjects not listed in the exam schedule.



5. In Class 11, the Life Skills subject will consist of a written examination consisting of continuous assessment for 30 marks, a project for 30 marks, and an annual examination for 40 marks. There will be no half-yearly examination.