Railway Group D exam Schedule: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the Railway Group D exam date 2025 under its recruitment drive. As per the latest notification, The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Level 1 Posts will be conducted rom November 17 to December 31, 2025. The examination will be held in several phases across country to accommodate large number of applicants for various posts in Indian Railways.

Admit cards for the exam will be issued a few days before scheduled dates on regional RRB websites. Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and date of birth. Through this RRB will recuit for posts like Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC.

The RRB Group D admit card will be released on the respective regional RRB websites four days pior the exam dates. Meanwhile, the RRB Group D Exam city Intimation Slip 2025 will be available 10 days before the exam date.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the important dates for the RRB Group D 2025 recruitment process.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Download: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at At indianrailways.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.

Step 2: Locate the RRB Group D Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2025 download link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.

Step 4: Once submitted, your RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download, save, or print the admit card for future reference.

Note: Make sure to carry a printed copy of your RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 to the examination hall, along with a valid photo ID.

The recruitment process includes a computer-based test (CBT), physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination. The vacancies are for various Level-1 posts such as Track Maintainer, Helper, and Assistant in different railway zones.