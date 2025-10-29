Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Agniveer recruitment drive at Ranbankure Maidan, Varanasi, can download their hall ticket after logging into the official website.

The admit card is an important document that helps candidates to get entry into the physical fitness test, medical examination, and subsequent stages of the Agniveer selection process. Also Read: AIBE 20 Registration 2025: BCI Extends Last Date To Apply At allindiabarexamination.com; Direct Link Here Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Highlights The Agnipath Scheme, Agniveer Rally Admit Card is out. Candidates can download it from the official website by providing a registration number and password. Check the table below for Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Events Perticulars Recruitment Name Indian Army Agniveer Rally 2025 Location Ranbankure Maidan, Varanasi (UP) Admit Card Release Date October 25, 2025 Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in Download Mode Online Required Credentials Registration ID & Date of Birth Selection Stages Physical Test, Medical Exam, Written Test Documents Required Admit Card, Photo ID, Educational Certificates, Domicile, etc. Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download Step 1: Visit the official website at @joinindianarmy.nic.in or use the direct link provided below. Step 2:Locate the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2025 download link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button. Step 4: Once submitted, your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download, save, or print the admit card for future reference. Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Link: PDF Download Make sure to carry a printed copy of your Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025 to the examination hall, along with a valid photo ID. Also Read: Today School Holiday (Wednesday) Live Updates: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Due To Cyclone 'Montha' & Festivals