AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Deadline Extended: The Bar Council of India (BCI)has extended the deadline for candidates to apply for AIBE 20. As per the revised dates, the applications for the AIBE 20 exam will be available until October 31, 2025. Candidates yet to register and apply for the exams are advised to visit the official website and register through the link provided.

According to the latest notification released, AIBE 20 will be conducted on November 30, 2025. To appear for the exams, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the registration and application process before the deadline. AIBE 20 2025 Registration: Key Dates The students must note that the registration for the examination will commence on September 29, 2025 and will conclude on October 28, 2025. The students are advised to complete their registration process within the given period of deadline.

1. Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025 2. Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025 3. Online Registration ends: October 31st, 2025 4. Last Date of Payments: November 1st , 2025 5. Last date of correction: November 1st , 2025 6. Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025 7. Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025 AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Passing Marks The candidates must make sure to attain the minimum passing criteria to qualify the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025: 1. General / OBC candidates: Minimum 45% required to pass the examination 2. SC / ST candidates: Minimum 40% required to pass the examination 3. Disabled candidates: Minimum 40% required to pass the examination AIBE 20 Exam Registration 2025: Steps To Check Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the bar- allindiabarexamination.comto check the notification. Step 2. There will be a section for the 'Notification' available on the homepage. Step 3. On the homepage, you will see the 'AIBE 20 Notification 2025,' click on it. Step 4. The AIBE 20 Notification 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5. Do not forget to download and save the notification for future reference.