- SBI Apprentice Result 2026 has been released on August 25.
- Candidates can download the merit list PDF from the SBI.co.in careers portal.
- Shortlisted candidates will now participate in the LPT and document verification before the final selection.
SBI Apprentice Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the Apprentice Result 2026 today, August 25, 2026. Candidates who sat for the exam on July 11, 2026 can download the result PDF from the official SBI Careers portal at sbi.co.in. The merit list PDF includes names of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the next selection process. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 7,150 apprentice vacancies across different circles of the country. Shortlisted candidates are now invited for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and document verification before the final selection.
How To Check SBI Apprentice Result 2026?
Here’s how you can download the SBI Apprentice merit list PDF 2026 from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the SBI career portal at sbi.co.in.
Step 2: Under Current Openings, select the SBI Apprentice Result 2026 link.
Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Download it and use Ctrl+F to find your roll number.
Step 5: If your name appears in the merit list, you have been provisionally selected for the LPT and DV processes.
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SBI Apprentice Result 2026: Qualifying Marks
Candidates need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks to qualify for the next recruitment stages. These are determined by the authorities.
Category-wise qualifying marks are given below for your reference.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentage
|
Minimum Marks
|
General / Unreserved (UR), EWS
|
60% Aggregate
|
60 Marks
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
55% Aggregate
|
55 Marks
|
Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
50% Aggregate
|
50 Marks
SBI Apprentice Selection Process 2026
The selection process includes the following stages:
Online Written Examination
Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
Document Verification
Final Selection
Each stage is mandatory to qualify. The final selection will be done only after candidates clear the proficiency test in the respective local language(s) and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.
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