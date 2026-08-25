SBI Apprentice Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the Apprentice Result 2026 today, August 25, 2026. Candidates who sat for the exam on July 11, 2026 can download the result PDF from the official SBI Careers portal at sbi.co.in. The merit list PDF includes names of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the next selection process. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 7,150 apprentice vacancies across different circles of the country. Shortlisted candidates are now invited for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and document verification before the final selection.

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How To Check SBI Apprentice Result 2026?

Here’s how you can download the SBI Apprentice merit list PDF 2026 from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the SBI career portal at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Under Current Openings, select the SBI Apprentice Result 2026 link.

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and use Ctrl+F to find your roll number.

Step 5: If your name appears in the merit list, you have been provisionally selected for the LPT and DV processes.

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SBI Apprentice Result 2026: Qualifying Marks

Candidates need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks to qualify for the next recruitment stages. These are determined by the authorities.

Category-wise qualifying marks are given below for your reference.

Category Qualifying Percentage Minimum Marks General / Unreserved (UR), EWS 60% Aggregate 60 Marks OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 55% Aggregate 55 Marks Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 50% Aggregate 50 Marks

SBI Apprentice Selection Process 2026

The selection process includes the following stages: