SSC GD 2026 Result: While no official result date and time have been announced, the Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC Constable (GD) result 2026 anytime soon. The result link will become available at ssc.gov.in once declared. The result will be released in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Selected candidates will then be eligible to participate in the physical tests, including PET and PST. Candidates can also check the category-wise cutoff marks along with the merit list PDF.

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Steps To Download SSC GD 2026 Result

Once the link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to check their qualifying status via the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the “SSC GD 2026 Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: The result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your details.

Step 5: Save it for the future selection process.

SSC GD Selection Process 2026

Candidates who clear the CBT exam will become eligible for the subsequent rounds of selection. Only passing the written examination will not guarantee admission. Applicants have to clear each round with qualifying marks. The selection process includes: