SSC OTR Modification Noitce: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a reminder notice to all candidates about the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window, which is going to close on August 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes to their OTR profile must complete the editing process by this deadline. This window, which opened on August 14, is available on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

SSC said in its official notice, "The details once submitted will be valid for all future SSC examinations and candidates will not be allowed to edit OTR details after the above window."

Steps To Register SSC OTR Profile:

The following steps are involved to register an OTR profile:

Step 1: Fill in the personal details, such as the name of the candidate, identity card, contact details.

Step 2: Now create a new password.

Step 3: Fill in additional details such as the nationality, address and education of the candidate.

Step 4: Finally declaration of candidate details, confirmation.

Candidates are advised to review their OTR profile and make necessary corrections before the deadline.

About SSC OTR:

One Time Registration (OTR) is a common process for all candidates applying for recruitment examinations conducted by the Commission. The OTR system is a mandatory process for all candidates applying for SSC recruitment examinations. It streamlines the application process by allowing candidates to use the same login for all future applications, eliminating the need to register separately for each examination.