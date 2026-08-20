Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 21): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 21

1. Supreme Court upholds definition of ‘industry’ as per Industrial Relations Code, 2020

2. Sajjan Kumar, former Congress MP convicted in anti-Sikh riots case, passes away

3. Tarun Tejpal appeals in Supreme Court against 10-year term in 2013 rape case

4. Rahul Gandhi wants monitoring of colleagues after Kharge laments their silence on Haldwani ‘purification ritual’

5. Bengal, J&K, Ladakh and five other State Collectors empowered to grant citizenship under CAA

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 21

1. China says U.S. transshipment report disregards facts

2. USCIRF seeks sanctions against RSS, no high-level meetings with its leaders

3. Bangladesh presidential election: Voting under way; 349 lawmakers to cast their ballots

4. India, Japan sign maritime security pact to deepen defence cooperation

5. Pakistan summons U.S. Chargé d’Affaires over Sergio Gor's remarks on J&K

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 21

1. India Star Told 'Not To Play IPL' In Big Verdict: "Don't Change Your Strength"

2. India Set To Hand Debut To Saransh In Colombo. This Star Likely To Miss Out

3. Mumbai Indians' New Post Sparks 'Hardik Pandya' Rumour Ahead Of IPL 2027

4. "Test Of Mind, Not Chess": Vidit Gujrathi On D Gukesh's World Championship Battle

5. AB De Villiers Makes Bold Kohli-Tendulkar Comparison: "Raised The Bar"