School Assembly News Headlines: Here, we bring you the top national, international, and sports news headlines for the school assembly. We are providing students with the important updates and crucial news so they can start their day informed and aware. These headlines will keep you updated with the latest news and will also improve your general knowledge.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1.Chhath Puja Special: Railways launches 7 additional trains for passengers from Ranchi Station.

2. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a government holiday on October 27.

3. DMRC is all set to launch driverless trains on Phase IV Corridors for quick travel.

4. ISRO says Gaganyaan Mission is 90 Percent Complete, likely to be launched in 2027.

5. Starlink is all set to establish Nine Gateway Stations in India as per reports.

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1.AI-Powered traffic system to transform the way of driving by 2028 in Dubai.

2. Afghanistan to Echo India's Indus water move,stop river water into Pakistan.

3. US President Donald Trump to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30, 2025.

4. Canada PM Mark Carney mentioned that trade talks will be resumed when the US is ready.

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1.Sri Lanka-Pakistan’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match postponed amid rain.

2. Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir accused of ‘Injustice’ in the 2nd ODI against Australia.

3. U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Indian wrestlers Priya Malik and Vishvajit More won bronze medals.

4. Indian athlete Veer Bhadu won the nation's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Youth Games.

5. South Africa defeated the Pakistan cricket team with eight wickets.

Thought of the Day:

‘Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best of which you are capable.’ —John Wooden

