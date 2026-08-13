Foreign University Campuses India: In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar detailed significant strides in internationalizing and strengthening India's higher education ecosystem. Under the framework for global academic collaboration, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued 16 Letters of Intent (LoIs) to top Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) from Australia, Italy, the UK, and the USA to establish campuses across India. Concurrently, premium Indian institutions including IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIM Ahmedabad have expanded their global footprint by establishing fully operational offshore campuses in Zanzibar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

The government has also implemented comprehensive national reforms under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) to enhance domestic educational quality, modernize infrastructure, and promote research and digital integration. These efforts have yielded substantial results, with 52 Indian institutions securing positions in the QS World University Ranking 2027- a historical high. Furthermore, initiatives like the 'Study in India' program and Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) continue to drive equity, access, and global student recruitment across state higher education networks.

The UGC has issued 16 LoIs to foreign universities to establish campuses across key Indian states, including Karnataka (6), Maharashtra (6), Delhi NCR (3), and Tamil Nadu (1). Four major institutions—University of York, University of Bristol, University of Aberdeen, and Illinois Institute of Technology-have received Letters of Approval for operations in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the University of Southampton and the University of New South Wales have already set up campuses in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Global Expansion of Indian Premier Institutions

Indian institutions are actively scaling their presence abroad to serve international academic demand:

IIT Madras: Campus established in Zanzibar (2023); 35 M.Tech graduates so far and over 100 students enrolled in BS programs.

IIT Delhi: Offshore campus set up in Abu Dhabi (2024), hosting 171 students across 9 UG, PG, and doctoral courses.

IIM Ahmedabad: Launched full-time MBA and General Management programs in Dubai in September 2025, enrolling 35 professionals.

Outward Student Mobility Trends (2021–2025)

According to Bureau of Immigration data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian students going abroad explicitly for education have shifted over recent years:

Year Number of Indian Students Going Abroad for Study 2021 4,45,580 2022 7,52,100 2023 8,94,758 2024 7,60,060 2025 6,19,264

Policy Interventions and Global Recognition

Under NEP 2020, key initiatives such as Professor of Practice, Joint/Dual degree guidelines, the UTSAH portal, and the Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Programme (MMTTP) have significantly raised standard quality parameters. Consequently, India ranks 38th in the Global Innovation Index 2025, maintains a top-3 global startup ecosystem, and counts 52 universities in the QS World University Ranking 2027.

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