UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key anytime soon. According to an official announcement on Monday, the testing agency will release the provisional answer key PDF, response sheet, and question paper on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, this week.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. As per official information, UGC NET June 2026 applicants will be given a chance to challenge the answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.

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UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Overview

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and Retest on July 5, 2026 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet Status Expected This Week Challenge Fee Rs 200 per answer key (non-refundable) Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Where To Check Provisional Answer Key PDF?

UGC NET candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also issue the attempted question paper of candidates on the same portal, where NET applicants must enter their application number and password to access their attempted question paper and response sheet.

How To Raise Objections Against The Answer Key?

Candidates must note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the objection window will be considered for review. Challenges without justification or evidence, made after the stipulated time period, or filed through any medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.