- UGC NET June 2026 results will be released soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Re-exam for English, Sociology, and Commerce is scheduled for September 9-10.
- Question paper errors have led to a re-exam announcement by NTA.
UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency will soon release UGC NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects on its official portal. Once declared, the download link will be active at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Using their registration number and date of birth, candidates will be able to check their result status. For English, Sociology, and Commerce subjects, the results will be declared after the re-exam. The exam was held from June 22 to 30 for 87 subjects. Candidates who clear the exam become eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the examination framework.
Also Read: West Bengal NEET Merit List 2026 Out: Download Rank List At wbmcc.nic.in, Check Key Dates Here
Steps To Download UGC NET June Result 2026
Once the official link becomes available, candidates can use the following steps to check their results.
Step 1: Go to the official NTA UGC website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the result link.
Step 3: Enter your login details.
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.
Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and check your marks carefully.
Details Mentioned On UGC NET June Scorecard 2026
The scorecard will have the following details mentioned on it. Verify these details carefully, and in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately.
Candidate's name
Application number
Roll number
Subject
Category
Marks obtained
Percentage
Qualification status
Other examination-related details
UGC NET June Exam 2026: Latest Update
After a panel found factual, typographical, and translation errors in the question papers of three subjects, NTA announced that it will re-conduct the UGC NET re-exam for English, Commerce and Sociology on September 9 and 10. Adding to this, NTA said, “The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts.”
Furthermore, NTA has clarified that the affected candidates need to pay the exam fees again to sit for the re-exam. The revised exam city slip will soon be released on the official portal.
Also Read: Bihar Board Launches Vidya Saathi App for 24/7 Student Support, Starts Free JEE, NEET Coaching in 155 Model Schools