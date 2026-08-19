UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency will soon release UGC NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects on its official portal. Once declared, the download link will be active at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Using their registration number and date of birth, candidates will be able to check their result status. For English, Sociology, and Commerce subjects, the results will be declared after the re-exam. The exam was held from June 22 to 30 for 87 subjects. Candidates who clear the exam become eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the examination framework.

Also Read: West Bengal NEET Merit List 2026 Out: Download Rank List At wbmcc.nic.in, Check Key Dates Here

Steps To Download UGC NET June Result 2026

Once the official link becomes available, candidates can use the following steps to check their results.

Step 1: Go to the official NTA UGC website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check your marks carefully.

Details Mentioned On UGC NET June Scorecard 2026

The scorecard will have the following details mentioned on it. Verify these details carefully, and in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately.

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number

Subject

Category

Marks obtained

Percentage

Qualification status

Other examination-related details

UGC NET June Exam 2026: Latest Update

After a panel found factual, typographical, and translation errors in the question papers of three subjects, NTA announced that it will re-conduct the UGC NET re-exam for English, Commerce and Sociology on September 9 and 10. Adding to this, NTA said, “The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts.”