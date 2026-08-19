- WBMCC has released the WB NEET 2026 rank list today.
- Choice filling and locking started for shortlisted candidates on the offcial portal.
- Round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on August 25.
WB Merit List 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially released the rank list for the WB NEET counselling 2026 today, August 19, 2026. Candidates can check and download the merit list PDF from the official portal at wbmcc.nic.in. The PDF includes the names of candidates shortlisted for the choice-filling process under the 85% state quota.
The choice-filling and choice-locking process commenced today at 4 PM. Shortlisted candidates must fill in their college and course preferences before the deadline. Following this, the seat allotment result for Round 1 will be announced on August 25, 2026.
How To Check WB NEET Merit List?
Here’s how candidates can check the rank list from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, browse for the UG Medical & Dental counselling link.
Step 3: Select the Round 1 Verified Candidates List / Merit List.
Step 4: Check your credentials.
Step 5: Download the PDF for the choice-filling rounds.
Also Read: Bihar Board Launches Vidya Saathi App for 24/7 Student Support, Starts Free JEE, NEET Coaching in 155 Model Schools
WB NEET Merit List 2026: Key Dates
Check out the following table for key dates related to West Bengal Counselling 2026.
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Events
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Dates
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WB NEET UG Rank List 2026
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August 19, 2026
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Round 1 seat matrix
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August 19, 2026
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Choice filling and locking window
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August 19 to 21, 2026
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Choice filling starts
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August 19 at 4 PM
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Choice filling ends
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August 21 at 4 PM
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Round 1 seat allotment result
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August 25, 2026
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Institute reporting
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August 26 to 28, 2026
Document Checklist During WB Counselling 2026
Candidates must carry the following documents with them while reporting to the allotted college. They must have original copies as well as photocopies of each document during the counselling process.
NEET Admit Card 2026
Student's recent photographs
Class 10th mark sheet
Class 12th mark sheet
NEET result 2025
Authentic photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card)
Final verification slip generated after document verification
Disability certificate issued by the medical board of IPGMER Kolkata
Domicile certificate
Caste/ Category certificate
Migration certificate
Medical certificate