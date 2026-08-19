WB Merit List 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially released the rank list for the WB NEET counselling 2026 today, August 19, 2026. Candidates can check and download the merit list PDF from the official portal at wbmcc.nic.in. The PDF includes the names of candidates shortlisted for the choice-filling process under the 85% state quota.

The choice-filling and choice-locking process commenced today at 4 PM. Shortlisted candidates must fill in their college and course preferences before the deadline. Following this, the seat allotment result for Round 1 will be announced on August 25, 2026.

Direct Link Here

How To Check WB NEET Merit List?

Here’s how candidates can check the rank list from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, browse for the UG Medical & Dental counselling link.

Step 3: Select the Round 1 Verified Candidates List / Merit List.

Step 4: Check your credentials.

Step 5: Download the PDF for the choice-filling rounds.

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WB NEET Merit List 2026: Key Dates

Check out the following table for key dates related to West Bengal Counselling 2026.

Events Dates WB NEET UG Rank List 2026 August 19, 2026 Round 1 seat matrix August 19, 2026 Choice filling and locking window August 19 to 21, 2026 Choice filling starts August 19 at 4 PM Choice filling ends August 21 at 4 PM Round 1 seat allotment result August 25, 2026 Institute reporting August 26 to 28, 2026

Document Checklist During WB Counselling 2026

Candidates must carry the following documents with them while reporting to the allotted college. They must have original copies as well as photocopies of each document during the counselling process.