UP Scholarship 2026-27: Under the UP Scholarship 2026-7, the Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department (Samaj Kalyan Vibhag) has released the official application schedule for the Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme of the Backward Classes. The application process starts today, August 11, 2026, through the official website at scholarship.up.gov.in. Eligible students need to apply by August 25. Fresh applicants can register until September 21, 2026, for the 2026-27 academic year.

The scheme also covers the Dashmottar scholarship, which is for students pursuing graduation, post-graduation, diploma, or ITI courses. Students from economically weaker sections can avail the benefits of both the schemes.

Direct Link To Apply

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Complete Schedule

The registration link is active now. Eligible students are advised to register before the deadline to avail the benefits of the UP Scholarship scheme 2026-27. Check out the registration schedule below.

Category Registration Opens Registration Closes Renewal students, Class 9 to 12 August 11, 2026 August 25, 2026 Fresh students, Class 9 to 12 August 11, 2026 September 21, 2026 Renewal students, Dashmottar (above Class 12) September 15, 2026 October 15, 2026 Fresh students, Dashmottar (above Class 12) September 15, 2026 October 31, 2026

Helping Education of EWS Students

The primary objective of the UP Scholarship 2026-27 is to offer financial assistance to economically weaker students and help them to pursue higher education. Students whose parents’ income is Rs 2 lakh or less are eligible for this scheme. The scholarship provides financial support for fees, course expenses, and continued education.

Financial Assistance Provided To Crores Of Students Over Nine Years

In the last nine years, over 22 crore students have benefited from this scheme. In the year 2025-26, more than 36 lakh students from backward classes have been provided financial support under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes. A total amount of Rs 219.64 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 8.88 lakh students under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Classes 9 and 10 students. During this period, under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, a total financial assistance of Rs 2882.02 crore was provided to 27.86 lakh students from Intermediate to Higher Education.