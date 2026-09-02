The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written result of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2026 on September 1, 2026. The written examination was conducted on August 2, 2026, and candidates with the roll numbers listed in the result have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test.

Candidates are required to update their educational qualification status and provide proof of passing the requisite qualifying examination. Relevant supporting documents must also be uploaded. Failure to complete the process within the prescribed period may result in the candidate being barred from participating in subsequent stages.

UPSC has specified that candidates who qualify for the Personality Test/Interview must mandatorily log in to the UPSC online portal within 15 days from the declaration of the written result.

The candidature of the shortlisted candidates remains provisional, subject to their meeting all eligibility conditions. Candidates will have to produce original certificates supporting their age, educational qualification, community and benchmark disability claims, wherever applicable, during the Personality Test.

Details Can Be Updated Online

During the 15-day window, qualified candidates will also be allowed to update several details in their application form.

These include correspondence and permanent address, higher educational qualifications, achievements, employment and service experience, previous CMS service allocation, marital status, PwBD recommendation details, parental information, debarment information, previous examination details and OBC/EWS-related information, wherever applicable.

Candidates who have already uploaded their documents and have no changes to make must still log in, verify their information and finally submit the form to generate the e-Summon Letter for the Personality Test.

Original Documents Required At Interview

Candidates must keep their original certificates ready for verification at the time of the Personality Test. These may include documents related to age/date of birth, educational qualification, community category and physical disability, wherever applicable.

UPSC has warned that candidates who fail to produce sufficient original proof supporting their candidature may not be allowed to appear before the Personality Test Board. No TA will be provided in such circumstances.

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Interview Schedule To Be Announced Later

The schedule for the CMS 2026 Personality Test will be uploaded on the UPSC website in due course. Candidates will receive information about their exact interview date through the e-Summon Letter.

UPSC has also stated that requests for changing the date or time of the Personality Test will ordinarily not be entertained.

The mark sheets of candidates will be uploaded after the final result is declared following the Personality Test. They will remain available on the Commission's website for 30 days. Candidates can access their marks by entering their roll number and date of birth.