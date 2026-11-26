Directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar and based on a story by acclaimed writer G.R. Indugopan, the film features Anu Sithara and Suhasini Maniratnam in key roles. Following early morning screenings across Kerala, moviegoers have begun sharing their first impressions on X (formerly Twitter), offering an early look at how the thriller is resonating with viewers.

Hail Mary X Review

Opening-day audiences attending morning shows have started posting their initial takes on X.

#HailMary - First Half 🔥👍 Engaging First Half with Kubos Solid Performance and Jakes bejoys BGM🔥. Investigation മൂഡിൽ ആണ് പടം പോകുന്നത്. ഇത് വരെ കൊള്ളാം. less screen space for Suraj in FH. All set for Second Half🔥 #HailMary https://t.co/9KS00I4pBL — Achilles (@reviewsmm1) November 26, 2026

#HailMary - Decent Investigation- Action Thriller👏 കുബോ തകർത്തഭിനയിച്ചു. ആക്ഷൻ സീൻസ് എല്ലാം കിടു🥵 അവസാന സീൻ perform ചെയ്യാൻ വേണ്ടി മാത്രമാണ് സുരാജിനെ കാസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത് എന്ന് തോന്നുന്നു💔 Climax Twist Ok ഫീൽ ആയിരുന്നു.പക്ഷെ ആക്ഷൻ നല്ല ഇമ്പാക്ട് ആയിരുന്നു. Overall Good Watch👏 https://t.co/XuWDyEFcuh — Achilles (@reviewsmm1) November 26, 2026

Early chatter highlights strong curiosity around the pairing of Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, alongside appreciation for G.R. Indugopan’s grounded storytelling and Jakes Bejoy’s atmospheric background score.

#HailMary is decent one time watch. The long stretched climax takes away lot of shine from otherwise fairly engaging thriller till that point. Kunchacko Boban's earnest performance does major part of carrying the film on its shoulders. While Suraj has a small role where he doesnt have anything major to do. — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) November 26, 2026

Hail Mary first half over 👌🏻 Gripping thriller 💥 Emotionally connected Interval block 🔥 Kubo suraj performance 👏🏻 Into the second half #hailmary #hailmarymovie #kubo #suraj #mollywood — 𝕄𝕆𝕍𝕀𝔼 𝕊𝕆𝕌𝕃 (@FtMovieSoul) November 26, 2026

While these first-day reactions reflect individual viewer impressions from initial shows, a clearer box-office and critical picture will emerge over the weekend as word-of-mouth builds.

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