Hail Mary Twitter Review: Malayalam crime-drama mystery Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, arrived in cinemas today, Thursday, 26 November 2026.
Directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar and based on a story by acclaimed writer G.R. Indugopan, the film features Anu Sithara and Suhasini Maniratnam in key roles. Following early morning screenings across Kerala, moviegoers have begun sharing their first impressions on X (formerly Twitter), offering an early look at how the thriller is resonating with viewers.
Hail Mary X Review
Opening-day audiences attending morning shows have started posting their initial takes on X.
#HailMary - First Half 🔥👍 Engaging First Half with Kubos Solid Performance and Jakes bejoys BGM🔥. Investigation മൂഡിൽ ആണ് പടം പോകുന്നത്. ഇത് വരെ കൊള്ളാം. less screen space for Suraj in FH. All set for Second Half🔥 #HailMary https://t.co/9KS00I4pBL— Achilles (@reviewsmm1) November 26, 2026
#HailMary - Decent Investigation- Action Thriller👏 കുബോ തകർത്തഭിനയിച്ചു. ആക്ഷൻ സീൻസ് എല്ലാം കിടു🥵 അവസാന സീൻ perform ചെയ്യാൻ വേണ്ടി മാത്രമാണ് സുരാജിനെ കാസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത് എന്ന് തോന്നുന്നു💔 Climax Twist Ok ഫീൽ ആയിരുന്നു.പക്ഷെ ആക്ഷൻ നല്ല ഇമ്പാക്ട് ആയിരുന്നു. Overall Good Watch👏 https://t.co/XuWDyEFcuh— Achilles (@reviewsmm1) November 26, 2026
Early chatter highlights strong curiosity around the pairing of Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, alongside appreciation for G.R. Indugopan’s grounded storytelling and Jakes Bejoy’s atmospheric background score.
#HailMary is decent one time watch. The long stretched climax takes away lot of shine from otherwise fairly engaging thriller till that point. Kunchacko Boban's earnest performance does major part of carrying the film on its shoulders. While Suraj has a small role where he doesnt have anything major to do.— Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) November 26, 2026
Hail Mary first half over 👌🏻 Gripping thriller 💥 Emotionally connected Interval block 🔥 Kubo suraj performance 👏🏻 Into the second half #hailmary #hailmarymovie #kubo #suraj #mollywood— 𝕄𝕆𝕍𝕀𝔼 𝕊𝕆𝕌𝕃 (@FtMovieSoul) November 26, 2026
While these first-day reactions reflect individual viewer impressions from initial shows, a clearer box-office and critical picture will emerge over the weekend as word-of-mouth builds.
ALSO READ: Blade Runner 2099 Twitter Review: Is Michelle Yeoh-Hunter Schafer's 8-Episode Prime Video Series Worth Watching?
Hail Mary Cast and Technical Crew
Backed by Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions and produced by Martin Prakkat, Siby Chavara, and Renjith Nair, Hail Mary brings together a seasoned technical team:
- Lead Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, and Suhasini Maniratnam
- Director & Story: Vishnu Revikumar (Director), G.R. Indugopan (Story), Dr. Neeraj Rajan and Martin Prakkat (Screenplay)
- Music & Cinematography: Jakes Bejoy (Music), Roby Varghese Raj (Cinematography), and Chaman Chacko (Editing)
- Action & Sound: Kalai Kingson and Action Santhosh (Action), Sankaran A S and K C Siddharthan (Sound Design)
Hail Mary Plot Overview
Set in Kochi,Hail Mary revolves around Madhu, a school bus driver preparing to begin a fresh chapter with Annie and her daughter, Hanna. However, a dark incident tied to Madhu’s past resurfaces, triggering an unexpected chain of events that disrupts their lives. Co-written by Dr. Neeraj Rajan and filmmaker Martin Prakkat, the narrative blends emotional family stakes with tense mystery elements.
Recommended For You
FAQs
1. When did the Malayalam film Hail Mary release in theatres?
Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, released in cinemas on Thursday, 26 November 2026.
2. Who directed and wrote Hail Mary?
The crime-drama mystery marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Revikumar. It is based on a story by G.R. Indugopan, with a screenplay co-written by Dr. Neeraj Rajan and Martin Prakkat.
3. Who are the main cast members in Hail Mary?
The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, and Suhasini Maniratnam in pivotal roles.