One user on X wrote, "Against all odds, the first ep of Blade Runner 2099 is very good. Best looking and shot show since Andor. Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh are terrific. Love this world and the updated premise (replicants rule and humans are hunted) is rad…for fiction, not real life Claude!"

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are sharply divided, praising the 'sunshine noir' visuals and lead performances while questioning the second-half pacing.

DEVELOPING: Early reviews are out for the new show BLADE RUNNER 2099 & they’re pretty strong. It’s not just that RT is giving it a positive review, as well as other platforms, but anecdotally, a few friends in the industry who’ve seen the show’s first few episodes told me it’s stellar - for whatever that’s worth. You guys know that I don’t really do TV. There has to be a damn good reason for me to put that sort of time investment into one project. But if BLADE RUNNER 2099 is as good as folks are telling me, I might check it out this weekend. — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) November 24, 2026

Another user on X wrote, "DEVELOPING: Early reviews are out for the new show BLADE RUNNER 2099 & they’re pretty strong. It’s not just that RT is giving it a positive review, as well as other platforms, but anecdotally, a few friends in the industry who’ve seen the show’s first few episodes told me it’s stellar - for whatever that’s worth. You guys know that I don’t really do TV. There has to be a damn good reason for me to put that sort of time investment into one project. But if BLADE RUNNER 2099 is as good as folks are telling me, I might check it out this weekend."

Struggled to finish Blade Runner 2099. Some great concepts in there, but overall the central plot isn't interesting enough to carry the world-building and style choices. Very disappointed. https://t.co/LrSxp59grw — Amelia Nancy Harvey (@MissAmeliaNancy) November 24, 2026

Despite strong acting from an ensemble featuring Tom Burke, Sheila Atim, and Matthew Needham, not everyone is convinced the eight-episode story justifies its runtime.

A third user wrote, "Blade Runner 2099 is a disappointing continuation of the iconic series with miscast leads and a propensity to fan service."

Blade Runner 2099 is a disappointing continuation of the iconic series with miscast leads and a propensity to fan service. Our review of all eight episodes: https://t.co/bMmmm4KR6p https://t.co/Sz8LIorvcS — IGN (@IGN) November 23, 2026

A fourth user wrote, " Fantastic performances from Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer can't save Blade Runner 2099 from writing that falls short of the franchise's standards. Despite a strong start, the series quickly loses momentum, ultimately delivering a middle-of-the-road sci-fi experience that never reaches the heights of its predecessors. 7.3/10"

Fantastic performances from Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer can't save Blade Runner 2099 from writing that falls short of the franchise's standards. Despite a strong start, the series quickly loses momentum, ultimately delivering a middle-of-the-road sci-fi experience that never reaches the heights of its predecessors. 7.3/10 #BladeRunner2099 — Steve Varley (@stevevarleyshow) November 23, 2026

Executive produced by Ridley Scott and led by showrunner Silka Luisa, this limited dystopian sci-fi series flips the franchise’s classic dynamic: replicants now rule Los Angeles, while humans live on the run.

Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, the series trades rain-soaked gloom for a scorching, chaotic Los Angeles. Yeoh plays Olwen, an ageing replicant Blade Runner nearing the end of her lifespan, forced to team up with Cora (Schafer), a human fugitive posing as an officer to save her brother Elias.