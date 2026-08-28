Nayanthara and Kavin's Tamil romantic comedy drama Hi hit the theatres today and it is receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. If you are planning to watch Hi in theatres anytime soon, here are a first few review shared by netizens.

Hi X Review A netizen wrote on X, "Hi first half done - Such a beautiful film #Kavin and #Nayanthara’s chemistry is so soulful and refreshing. Tamil cinema was missing films like this #JenMartin’s music is the soul of the film."

Another netizen wrote, "#Hi - Simple and Neat Feel good movie Fun & Good 1st half followed by emotional 2nd half, nothing felt boring or draggy. There is nothing new; its an usual family drama Kavin & Nayan pair looks fresh and good. Overall a harmless watch."

ALSO READ: Ramayana VFX Compared To The Lord Of The Rings As 15-Minute Preview Impresses Exhibitors A netizen wrote, "#Hi - Natural Perf frm Kavin. Refreshing Nayan. Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, Radhika, Satyan, Kathir Gud. Music Compliments. Routine Story. Avg 1st Hlf; Takes its own time & Picks up only during Pre Interval. Fun & Emotional 2nd Half with a Melodramatic Finish. A Decent, NEAT Family Drama!"

FAQs Who are the prominent supporting actors in Hi? The movie features veteran actors including K. Bhagyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar and Prabhu. Who directed the movie? The film marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Edavan.