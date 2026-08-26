Toxic Movie Review: South superstar Yash's fans had been eagerly waiting for his Kannada movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups for a long time. After winning the masses with his performance in the KGF series, Yash has been consistently the talk of the town. Now, the superstar is here with a movie that has all the ingredients of a proper theatrical entertainer. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is not just a mass entertainer but a brutal, 3-hour theatrical ride powered by Yash’s dual energy and a strong ensemble cast.

Set in post-independence Goa between 1947 and 1961, it frames the power dynamics of the criminal underworld and the drug trade. It explores how Yash's character Raya navigates this world and rises above it all through betrayal, bloodshed and ambition.

Yash's Double Roles Hit The Mark Perfectly The action thriller movie Toxic may have a gangster at its centre, but it is also a story about family, love, loyalty, revenge and the price of power. Yash plays the double role of Raya and Ticket. On one hand, Raya is the man of the gangster world, Ticket, on the other hand, is a more emotional character who brings a sensitive side to the narrative.

Undoubtedly, Yash's onscreen presence is to die for. He is particularly effective as Raya, catering to what the fans want from his gangster aura. His attitude hits just right in all the action scenes that are clearly designed around his star power.

Yash plays a double role in Toxic- Raya and Ticket (Image:Instagram/superstaryash) ALSO READ: Yash Net Worth: Inside Toxic Actor's Million Dollar Empire, Bengaluru Home, Luxurious Lifestyle And More Toxic Movie Cast And Performances Nayanthara plays the role of Ganga, who is the sister of Yash's lead character Raya. She is also a fierce gangster but brings out an emotional weight in the story. This also marks Nayanthara's debut in Kannada cinema. Other than her, Toxic features Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, who has a strong screen presence and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa, who is an arms dealer.

At the centre of the movie are Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria, who have been making waves on the internet with their never-seen-before avatars. Kiara Advani's Nadia gives the story warmth as she is fierce and unhinged. Her stylised avatar has already put all the limelight on her. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria plays the role of Rebecca. She is one of the romantic interests for Yash in the movie. She is not wrong to call her character a survivor who shows strong insticts with a hint of vulnerability.

Akshay Oberoi's Tony, Darrell D'Silva's Salvador and Sudev Nair's Karmadi help expand the world. Their characters have their own motivations, which makes the story feel much bigger. ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yash-Starrer Eyes ₹100 Crore Opening Worldwide But Early Numbers Hint At… Toxic Movie: My Opinion [3.5/5] Touted as a mass action gangster thriller, Toxic is not limited to violence. It is layered and has many emotional twists. Love is complicated in the movie, and characters are continuously being tested. They all have something to lose as the need for revenge takes over. However, the emotional foundation keeps this gangster story moving.

The first half is a slow burn with a commercial touch and character introductions. There are enough mass moments to keep the fans hooting and whistling. It takes time, but the interval comes with a big, dramatic twist that is designed to leave the audience hungry for the second half.

Post-interval, Toxic promises to deliver, and it delivers. The action gets more ferocious, and the entire film becomes more physical. Characters fight because they are angry, scared, desperate or looking for revenge. There is a reason behind the rage. This is also where the film's emotional side becomes more important. Raya, Ticket, Ganga and Nadia are caught in relationships that influence the larger conflict. Love and family are not side tracks. They are part of what drives the story. That gives the action some emotional stakes.

Verdict Director Geetu Mohandas make sure that while you come for Yash's mass action entertainer, you stay for far more than that. She keeps the audience guessing what will happen next and the more you watch, the more the different pieces begin to fit together. Mohandas combines the crowd-pleasing elements of a gangster action film with a more layered emotional story. At times, the film appears too long but instantly hooks the attention as another layer is peeled.

Talking about the climax, it does not simply go from an action sequence to a happy ending. There is a turn that changes the way you look at the final stretch. It gives the story another layer and leaves you with something to think about once the film ends.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, Yash and Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic is a big-screen experience without playing too safe. It is ambitious, stylish and packed with moments designed for an audience.