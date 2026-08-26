Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups is anticipated to head off to a great start at the box office. The Yash-starrer is aiming for a ₹100 crore milestone on its global opening day, based on its current advance booking trend. And so far, the gangster drama has minted over Rs 12 crore at the box office.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction Toxic has earned ₹12.56 crore across 3141 shows with a 43.3% occupancy till 8:03 AM on August 26, according to the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The numbers are updated in real-time.

The majority of revenue came from Kannada (₹6.32 crore), followed by Hindi (₹3.26 crore), then Telugu (₹2.35 crore) and finally Tamil (₹0.35 crore). Language Net Collection Occupancy Shows Kannada ₹6.32 Crore 79.0% 524 Hindi ₹3.26 Crore 27.0% 1,809 Telugu ₹2.35 Crore 58.0% 598 Tamil ₹0.37 Crore 51.0% 140 Malayalam ₹0.26 Crore 55.0% 70 Total ₹12.56 Crore — — ALSO READ - Toxic Ticket Prices Cross Rs 3,600 In Bengaluru: Know What Fans Are Paying Across India According to Sacnilk, Toxic is seeing a lot of interest in other markets, which might lead to a global opening of at least 100 crore.

The gangster drama is anticipated to make between 80 and 100 crore on its first day of release in India, including over 40 crore in Hindi alone. As long as there is a high walk-in demand for the movie on Wednesday, trade predictions currently point to a 100–120 crore global opening.

It will be the second Kannada movie, after KGF: Chapter 2, to have a 100+ crore global opening if it does as anticipated. ALSO READ - Toxic Twitter Review: Yash, Kiara Advani's Movie Opens To Mixed Response; Fans Say 'Just Like KGF 2...' With a runtime of more than three hours and an A certificate, Toxic presents itself as an openly adult gangster extravaganza rather than a regular massy commercial movie. The movie may continue to gain significant traction after its premiere day if the audience's response, which has been divided thus far, is positive.

With its distribution in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English, the Yash film was able to reach as many people as possible in India. FAQ 1. What is the response to Yash's Toxic movie? So far, the response to Yash's movie has been mixed. Many lauded the actor's screen presence and entry scene; others criticised the lack of emotional depth. 2. What is the runtime of Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups? Yash-starrer Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours 14 minutes. 3. Who stars in the Toxic movie? Apart from Yash, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair