Khalifa Twitter Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam movie Khalifa was released in theatres today, August 20, during the Onam season. It presented the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Even so, the movie failed to impress fans with its weak and predictable plotline.

The last 20 minutes of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa saved it, according to early reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Khalifa Twitter Review A user said, "#Khalifa Strictly a Below Average Padam!! Only positive for me is Rajuvettan’s stylish look. The predictable story and impactless fight sequences are the biggest villains of the movie. On top of that, Jake Bejoy's background score feels underwhelming."

#Khalifa Strictly a Below Average Padam!! 💀Only positive for me is Rajuvettan’s stylish look 💥🔥 The predictable story and impactless fight sequences are the biggest villains of the movie. On top of that, Jakes Bejoy’s background score feels underwhelming🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/aW4KRykeVf — Anas Appu (@AnasAppu2) August 20, 2026 Another user said, "Khalifa is a Strictly average film except last 20mins kathikal ! Stunning Cameos worth a whistle."

Khalifa is a Strictly average film except last 20mins kathikal ! Stunning Cameos worth a whistle . pic.twitter.com/WJU9llpqWC — ᴢᴜꜰɪ 𝕏 (@SufidulQuerist) August 20, 2026 A third user said, "Second Half >>>>>>> First Half. The last 15 minutes wildfire Lalettan & an unexpected cameo."

#Khalifa- 💥🔥



Second Half thookki❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



Second Half >>>>>>> First Half 🔥



The last 15 minutes Wildfire❤️‍🔥🔥Lalettan & Unexpected Cameo🔥🔥



Feast for action Lovers💥🔥🔥



Mambarakkal Ahmed ali & Henchman❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#Mohanlal𓃵 | #Prithviraj |#Vaishakh pic.twitter.com/Tbv80VVYWq — Achilles (@reviewsmm1) August 20, 2026 A fourth user wrote, "#Khalifa Totally decent movie. Prithvi delivers, and Jakes has absolutely killed it."

#Khalifa Totally decent movie. 🔥



Making is 🔥, Prithvi delivers, and Jakes has absolutely killed it. ❤️‍🔥



Technically solid, though the goosebumps moments were a little less.



But L’s intro and scenes… ⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHtMXTkfCL — Film Wood Fiscal (@FilmWoodFiscal) August 20, 2026 A fifth user said, "#Khalifa good first half, followed by a strictly average second half, saved by the climax/tail-end theatre moments."

Final Verdict On Khalifa Overall, Prithviraj Sukumara's Malayalam movie turned out to be a disappointment for fans. Many felt it lacked emotional depth, while others criticised the movie's plotline. The only highlight of Khalifa was the cameo appearance by Mohanlal.

As the reviews pour in from first-day shows, many complain about not getting a 'single high moment from the entire movie'. The movie does offer a big-screen experience for action lovers but largely fails to impress. ALSO READ - This 2-Hour, 48-Minute Malayalam Suspense Thriller Failed At Box Office But OTT Release Can Change Its Fate; Can You Guess? About Malayalam Movie Khalifa The movie centres on Mambarakal Aamir Ali, a person entangled in a vast network of gold smugglers that operates from the Middle East to India. Crime, family heritage, retaliation, and the battle for dominance of a vast criminal organisation are all major themes in the narrative.

Prithviraj-led movie also features Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, and Sanju Sivaram among the cast.

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