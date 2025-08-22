- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Paradha Movie Review: Anupama Parameswaran and Darshana Rajendran starrer Telugu comedy has released in Cinemas in Telugu and Malayalam languages. The film focuses on a village that believes women have to be veiled to stay away from a curse. Subbu’s devotion has been questioned after an enigmatic event. Though she never stepped out of her village but she embarks on a daring journey to the Himalayas, accompanied by her close ones. It is her fierce battle with modern society. Paradha features Anupama Parameswaran as Subbalakshmi aka Subbu, Darshana Rajendran as Amishta aka Ami, Sangeetha Krish as Rathnamma and Rag Mayur as Rajesh in key roles.
Paradha has been receiving mixed reviews from the netizens on X. They feel that the movie has some strong points but lacks good writing in some parts. However, Netizens also stated that it has a strong climax and recommends it. Apart from the storyline, Anupama Parameswaran’s performance has also been appreciated. Have a look at some tweets here.
Paradha Twitter Reviews
#Paradha Wishes to the whole team for making such an honest film. The take on feminism may feel a bit preachy at times, but the storytelling keeps it engaging. The strong conflict set up in the first 20 minutes was one of the most intriguing I’ve seen in recent times, and it ended on the same high. The music elevates the emotions beautifully, and the lead actors deliver exactly what the film needs.GOOD WATCH.”
Another said, “#Paradha is thematically strong with a solid climax, but the journey is uneven and stretches at places. This ends up being an okayish watch, carried by Anupama’s performance and a satisfying climax.”
A Tweet read, “#Paradha Parledu! An engaging drama film with intriguing plot line but struggles with clumsy writing at times, mainly for padding scenes. On other hand some scenes are written brilliant especially climax and is executed very well. #AnupamaParameswaran stands out Visuals, BGM.”
Another reviewer said, “Must watch movid. Finally a relief from scrap movies past months. Very good first half and good second half too. 2nd half has some yevade subramanyam shades.. Very good movie on women empowerment. Anupama @anupamahere 3.5/5 #Paradha.”
A fan said, “There’s a lot of soul in the second half. The sequences involving Rajendra Prasad, the emotional songs, moments and the conversations were refreshingly honest. The movie is relatable on so many levels. The climax is really good and leaves a big impact. Anupama, Sangeetha and Darshana did a fab job. The dialogues deserve a special mention. The BGM by Gopi Sundar has elevated the film! After a long time, a good film came out from Telugu cinema with a new storyline. The film touches some bold points. Go watch #Paradha with your families. Director @praveenfilms is here to stay!”
About Paradha
The comedy film has been directed by Praveen Kandregula and produced by Sreenivasulu PV, Vijay Donkada and Sridhar Makkuva. Mridul Sujit Sen is the cinematographer of the film. Paradha has a runtime of 143 minutes. The music of Paradha has been composed by Gopi Sundar.