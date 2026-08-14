The End of Oak Street hit the in India on August 14, 2026. The movie star Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery in lead roles. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and the first few verdicts from the audience are also out now.

An X user wrote, "The end of oak Street is a fun, Spielberg like movie that makes jaws but with dinosaurs, definitely show dont tell, great fun and interesting twist, there is a moment that literally made me scream."

Another one wrote on X, "It’s like 80% sound design, but they feel so chunky and impactful, when they clash it’s like a punch landing and they feel properly dangerous, just a nick does a serious amount of damage."

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"There’s a scene in the end of oak street that literally made me react like this i’m not joking," wrote a user.

A user was left disappointed with the film's plot, writing, "I went into End of Oak Street expecting a good dinosaur movie and walked out questioning EVERYTHING I thought I knew about dinosaur cinema."

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Another one wrote, "Not gonna lie, The End of Oak Street is one of the worst films I’ve ever seen. I absolutely hated it. Almost every aspect of it was bad."

The end of oak Street is a fun, Spielberg like movie that makes jaws but with dinosaurs, definitely show dont tell, great fun and interesting twist, there is a moment that literally made me scream holy fuck pic.twitter.com/MXHK5gdU3W — Maxxie Oliver (@Maxxie_Oliver) August 14, 2026

J’ai vu La Fin d'Oak Street 🦖: correct mais décevant.

Divertissant,certaines scènes cool.Le gros point noir: l’environnement extérieur: quartier intact, les dinos ne font aucun dégât, population quasi inexistante au comportement ridicule.

On n’y croit pas trop.Dommage. 6,75/10✅ pic.twitter.com/fDf9m6wVSZ — Kuxy 🎬🍿🎮 (@ImKuxy) August 11, 2026

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the sequel trilogy gets lightsabers SO right



It’s like 80% sound design, but they feel so chunky and impactful, when they clash it’s like a punch landing and they feel properly dangerous, just a nick does a serious amount of damage pic.twitter.com/oRFWEGwQmf — Josh Carr @ Knew Kid Media (@joshryancarr) August 8, 2026

there’s a scene in the end of oak street that literally made me react like this i’m not joking 😭 #theendofoakstreet pic.twitter.com/PurwhV1DXO — 𝘫𝘵 (@realjtlopez) August 11, 2026

Not gonna lie, The End of Oak Street is one of the worst films I’ve ever seen. I absolutely hated it. Almost every aspect of it was bad - the cinematography (what are those close up conversation shots?), the awful acting from two good big name actors, and the writing was… pic.twitter.com/6fZKJ22TwW — Jon Lunceford (@jlunce) August 14, 2026

The End of Oak Street is a 2026 American science-fiction survival film written, co-produced and directed by David Robert Mitchell. The story follows a family whose suburban neighbourhood is mysteriously transported from 1982 to prehistoric times, where they must navigate a dangerous world filled with dinosaurs.

The film premiered at the Steven J. Ross Theater on August 9, 2026. It was released theatrically in the United States and India on August 14, 2026, by Warner Bros. Pictures.