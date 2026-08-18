Zoya Akhtar has finally confirmed what fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara have been waiting years to hear: work on a sequel is underway. Fifteen years after the original became a favourite, the filmmaker has revealed that she is developing a follow-up to the Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol-starrer movie.

The update comes after years of speculation around Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. The excitement grew further in 2025 when Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay reunited in an ad for Yas Island, with fans immediately hoping that Arjun, Kabir and Imran were finally returning.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Zoya Akhtar confirmed that they are working on the sequel. She said, "We are on it."

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She further added, "We don’t know what will happen and what won’t… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice."

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is a celebrated Hindi road comedy-drama.

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The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, following three school friends on a transformative three-week bachelor trip across Spain.