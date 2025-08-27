20 Years Of No Entry : Actress Celina Jaitly recently took to social media to celebrate the 20th anniversary of No Entry, one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy films. Sharing a heartfelt selfie and a throwback memory, she looked back at the choices, friendships, and experiences that shaped her journey with the film, which has since become a timeless comedy classic. She took to Instagram to share the photo with Esha Deol and Lara Dutta.

In her post, Celina Jaitly recalled that director Anees Bazmee had narrated the script to her over a casual cup of tea. She revealed that choosing to play Sanjana, rather than the role originally meant for Bipasha Basu, turned out to be “one of the most rewarding decisions" of her career. She credited the character’s charm, the strong chemistry among the cast, and what she called “the magic of Aneesji’s vision" for making the film unforgettable. “Fans still write to me saying Sanjana remains one of their favourite characters, & that truly means the world to me," Jaitly shared with pride. Her first day on set was with Anil Kapoor during the South Africa schedule. Describing the experience as a learning curve, she called Kapoor a “masterclass in himself," praising his warmth and generosity that made her, as a newcomer at the time, feel completely at home.

Additionally, Jaitly fondly remembered her bond with co-stars Lara Dutta and Esha Deol. Calling Dutta a fellow “fauji daughter and Miss Universe sister," she said their friendship began instantly and continues to this day. About Esha Deol, she said she was “a lovely presence," adding that Bipasha Basu also brought lively energy to the camaraderie among the women. She also reminisced about working with Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Boman Irani. In particular, she described Irani’s performance as “brilliance that left a lasting impression."

Looking back, Jaitly praised producer Boney Kapoor for trusting Anees Bazmee’s vision and giving the cast and crew the freedom to create something lasting. She noted how the film stood out for portraying relationships through “pure comedy without any sleaze," a quality that, in her opinion, keeps the film popular even after two decades. Addressing rumours of a sequel, Jaitly expressed her wish to see the original cast reunited. “The magic was always in the actors & their chemistry," she said, while also acknowledging her admiration for Bazmee and Kapoor for creating one of Indian cinema’s most loved comedy films. She concluded by saying she hopes fans will get to see beloved characters like Sanjana, Kishen, Prem, Pooja, Bobby, and Kajal return to the big screen someday.