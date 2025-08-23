Jolly LLB 3 is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, while Saurabh Shukla will take on the role of a judge. With Jolly LLB 3 around the corner, it's hard to not look back at the first two films and remember why they struck such a chord. They weren’t just courtroom dramas — they mixed humour, satire and sharp truths in a way that made them unforgettable. Here are five things that continue to stand out:

• Satire & humour at its finest

The franchise’s strength has always been its writing. Packed with witty lines, sharp exchanges, and laugh-out-loud courtroom antics, the films showed how comedy can double up as clever storytelling.

• The fight against injustice – Against all odds

From Arshad Warsi’s Jolly in Part 1 bravely taking on Boman Irani’s seasoned lawyer, to Akshay Kumar’s Jolly in Part 2 finding his voice after personal tragedy — both films gave us the underdog story we all love to root for, wrapped in plenty of humour.