- By Swati Singh
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Jolly LLB 3 is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, while Saurabh Shukla will take on the role of a judge. With Jolly LLB 3 around the corner, it's hard to not look back at the first two films and remember why they struck such a chord. They weren’t just courtroom dramas — they mixed humour, satire and sharp truths in a way that made them unforgettable. Here are five things that continue to stand out:
• Satire & humour at its finest
The franchise’s strength has always been its writing. Packed with witty lines, sharp exchanges, and laugh-out-loud courtroom antics, the films showed how comedy can double up as clever storytelling.
• The fight against injustice – Against all odds
From Arshad Warsi’s Jolly in Part 1 bravely taking on Boman Irani’s seasoned lawyer, to Akshay Kumar’s Jolly in Part 2 finding his voice after personal tragedy — both films gave us the underdog story we all love to root for, wrapped in plenty of humour.
• The constant through the chaos – Judge Tripathi aka Saurabh Shukla!
Saurabh Shukla’s Judge Tripathi became the soul of both films. His razor-sharp timing and deadpan delivery didn’t just anchor the chaos — they gave us some of the franchise’s most memorable moments.
• Iconic courtroom scenes
From heated arguments that suddenly turned hilarious to unexpected twists mid-trial, the Jolly LLB franchise has delivered some iconic courtroom scenes that still hold up. Part 3 will no doubts add this this list with not one but 2 Jollys in attendance.
• The clash of the two Jollys
For the very first time, Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra will share the same courtroom. Two quick-witted lawyers, two contrasting styles — it’s the showdown we’ve all been waiting to watch unfold.
Written and Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 releases on September 19, bringing the ultimate courtroom battle to cinemas across the nation