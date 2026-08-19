8 years ago, an American teen romantic comedy movie, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, released on Netflix and impressed the audience. The movie received positive reviews from critics, who also praised the cast.
The first installment, titled To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was an instant hit. Later, two sequels, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively and they received rave reviews.
5 Iconic Dialogues From To All The Boys I've Loved Before
On the 8 year anniversary of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, let us take a look at some of the most-memorable dialogues from the movie:
- "You want to do this? Fake like we're going out, so nobody bothers us?"
- "Being with Peter was so easy that sometimes I let myself pretend that it wasn't fake." - Lara Jean
- "You can be mad at someone and still miss them." - Lara Jean
- "Like you're a sexy little Rubik's cube. He can't figure you out, but he's having fun trying." - Lucas
- "I write a letter when I have a crush so intense I don't know what else to do." — Lara Jean
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Where can you watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before?
To All The Boys I've Loved Before is available to watch on Netflix.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before Cast
Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song-Covey
Isabelle Beech as young Lara Jean
Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky
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Hunter Dillon as young Peter
Janel Parrish as Margot Song-Covey
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song-Covey
Andrew Bachelor as Greg
Trezzo Mahoro as Lucas James
Madeleine Arthur as Christine "Chris" Donati
Emilija Baranac as Genevieve "Gen" Mitchell
Rhys Fleming as young Gen
Israel Broussard as Josh Sanderson
Christian Michael Cooper as young Josh
John Corbett as Dr. Daniel Covey
To All The Boys I've Loved Before has been directed by Susan Johnson and written by Sofia Alvarez. It is based on Jenny Han's 2014 novel of the same name.