8 years ago, an American teen romantic comedy movie, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, released on Netflix and impressed the audience. The movie received positive reviews from critics, who also praised the cast.

The first installment, titled To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was an instant hit. Later, two sequels, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively and they received rave reviews.