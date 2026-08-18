Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always held a special place in my heart as an actor who brings breathtaking grace and raw emotional depth to every character she plays. From passionate romantic leads to fierce, independent women, her delivery turns simple lines into unforgettable cinematic moments.

Here are my top 10 favourite dialogues delivered by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan across her iconic career. 10 Iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dialogues You Must Know "Main kisi ki zaroorat nahi, khwahish banna chahti hoon." "Mohabbat karna hamare bas mein nahi hai... uss mohabbat se door chale jaana, woh hamare bas mein hai."

Movie: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Plot: A complex exploration of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak involving Alizeh, Ayan, and poetess Saba.

Where To Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video "Kabhi kabhi insaan kuch nahi kehkar bhi... sab kuch keh deta hai." "Usne meri aatma ko chua hai maa... mujhe do hisso mein mat baanto."

Movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Plot: Nandini is forced to marry Vanraj after being separated from her true love, Sameer, leading to a journey of understanding and sacrifice.

Where To Watch: JioCinema "Jiss waqt tumhare saath hoti hoon, uss waqt badnaami ka bhi darr nahi lagta." "Dus saal pehle tumhare naam ka diya jalaya tha maine, aur use aaj tak bujhne nahi diya!"

Movie: Devdas (2002)

Plot: Paro confronts Devdas about her decade-long devotion and waiting after his return from abroad.

Where To Watch: JioCinema ALSO READ: Mohanlal To Reunite With Priyadarshan, Jeethu Joseph And Sathyan Anthikad In 7 New Movies "Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye... hum toh samjhe the buddhu, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye." "Sapne mat dikhao... apne hote hue bhi mera apna kuch nahi."

Movie: Guru (2007)

Plot: An ambitious villager named Gurukant Desai fights against corporate systems to build a massive business empire alongside his loyal wife, Sujata.

Where To Watch: Netflix "Rishtey bante hain... khatam nahi hote."

Movie: Dil Ka Rishta (2003)

Plot: A wealthy young man accidentally causes a tragic accident that alters Tia's life forever, leading to a story of forgiveness and love.

Where To Watch: YouTube / Zee5 "Jisse prem karo, usey sweekar karo... chahe woh tumhare paas aaye ya na aaye."

Movie: Guzaarish (2010)

Plot: A paralyzed former magician files a legal petition seeking mercy killing, supported by his dedicated nurse, Sofia.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movies To Watch Online

Movie Title Release Year Primary Genre Streaming Availability Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 1999 Romantic Drama JioCinema Devdas 2002 Period Romance JioCinema Guru 2007 Biographical Drama Netflix Guzaarish 2010 Drama Netflix Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 2016 Romantic Drama Netflix / Amazon Prime Video

In my view, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s filmography stands as a masterclass in poise and performance. These ten dialogues highlight her ability to convey dignity, intense passion, and heartbreak with ease.

Whether playing the proud Paro or the mature Saba, her lines remain etched in my memory. Revisit these classic films on streaming platforms today to experience her unmatched screen presence again.